Hörsching: Bus crashes into a tree during a training trip

It is still unclear why the 47-year-old from Linz lost control of the vehicle. One thing is certain: together with a colleague who was there for school enrollment, he was traveling towards Traun in the Hörsching area around 6 p.m. when he left the road and crashed into a tree on the side of the road. A power pole and several garbage cans were damaged in the accident, and the tree was uprooted. Fortunately, the two bus drivers were not injured.

The bus had to be recovered by the Rutzing fire department. The scene of the accident was closed for around two hours.

