Every edited by Li Zedong

October 5, “New coronavirus may directly affect heart DNA“The topic was the first in the hot search.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency on October 5, the University of Queensland in Australia recently released a message saying,A new study sheds light on how the new coronavirus affects the heart and how it differs from that of the flu virus, providing ideas for treating heart damage caused by the new coronavirus infection.

Image source: Photo Network ID: 401756137

expert:The new coronavirus may directly affect the DNA of the heart

The research, led by the University of Queensland, has been published in the monthly journal Immunology. Study co-author Dr Kulasingha from the University of Queensland said: “Compared to the 2009 influenza pandemic,COVID-19 leads to more severe and long-term cardiovascular disease, but at the molecular level, what causes this phenomenon is unclear. “

According to reports, the new study used heart tissue samples collected from the remains of seven new crown patients, two influenza patients and six control group patients for analysis.

The results showed that the researchers found stronger inflammation in heart samples from flu patients, while tissue changes related to deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage and repair were found in heart samples from patients with Covid-19. The researchers said,The new coronavirus is likely to have a direct effect on the DNA of the heart, not just by triggering a chain reaction of inflammation.

On May 17, 2022, pedestrians pass a new coronavirus testing site in Times Square in New York, the United States.(Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying)

DNA damage and repair mechanisms can destabilize the genome, Kurasimha said,It has also been linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, atherosclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases.

University of Queensland professor John Fraser said the study, which showed that the new coronavirus and the flu virus had different effects on heart tissue, provided more evidence that the new coronavirus was not “flu-like”. In the future, the team hopes to conduct in-depth investigations through larger cohort studies.

“Nature”: The risk of cardiovascular disease may increase after infection with the new crown, and the risk of severe patients increases by at least 20 times

According to Meijing.com, on August 2, the top international scientific journal “Nature” published an article titled “Heart disease risk after the new crown: What the data show”,People infected with the new coronavirus are at high risk of developing cardiovascular problems such as heart attack or stroke, even months after they have recovered.

In a research paper released this year, researchers used data from 150,000 recovered COVID-19 patients and uninfected peers recorded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to estimate the frequency of cardiovascular problems caused by the virus and try to understand which patients The greatest risk of cardiovascular disease faced, the duration of the risk, and the causes of these symptoms.

turn out,The risk of developing 20 cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, increased significantly in the year after a patient contracted the new coronavirus.These complications can occur even in patients who fully recover from mild infections, the researchers said.

Image source: Photo Network-401673686

Risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with severe Covid-19 over the next year, study showssubstantiallyIn addition, severely ill patients face at least a 20-fold increased risk compared to their uninfected peers for cardiovascular diseases such as heart swelling and blood clots in the lungs.In addition to this, there has been an increased risk of Covid-19 patients who have never been hospitalized. For example, the rate of heart attack increased by 8%, and the rate of cardiac inflammation increased by 247%.

According to Ziyad Al-Aly, a professor of epidemiology at Washington University in St. Louis, who led the study, there is growing evidence that the new coronavirus may permanently alter the health of some groups. According to Nature, these changes fall into the category of acute COVID-19 sequelae, which also cover some long-term symptoms of COVID-19. Several other studies have previously suggested that the new coronavirus may increase the risk of some long-term diseases, such as diabetes, persistent lung damage and even brain damage.

In addition, several other studies point in the same direction as the previous ones. For example, a study in the United Kingdom showed thatPatients hospitalized with Covid-19 have about three times the risk of major cardiovascular problems within 8 months of being hospitalized than uninfected people; Patients also had an approximately 2.5-fold increased risk of developing congestive heart failure.

However, despite the large scale of the aforementioned studies, there are some limitations. Research is observational, which means that data collected for other purposes is reused, and this approach may have some cognitive biases.

Eric Topol, a genomics expert at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, also acknowledged the study’s limitations and said more research is needed before scientists can truly quantify how often cardiovascular problems occur.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency, Meijing Network (Reporter Wen Qiao)

Source of cover image: Photo Network-401673686