China News Network[Explanation]Since the strong earthquake in Turkey, rescuers from Turkey and dozens of countries and regions including China have continued to carry out rescue work in severely affected areas, and the Blue Sky Rescue Team is one of them. On February 15, some members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team were interviewed by the media and shared their rescue results.

The Blue Sky Rescue Team has a total of 103 teams. We have 134 members in the first echelon, 146 members in the second echelon, and 61 members in the third echelon, totaling 341 members. A total of 137 victims and 8 survivors were rescued until the early morning of today (February 15). We directly participated in the rescue of six people, and there should be two more who assisted them in finding them.

[Explanation]Although the “golden 72 hours” of rescue has passed, there are still many rescue forces persisting in search and rescue in the earthquake zone. For them, as long as there is a glimmer of hope, they cannot give up.

Let me just talk about a piece of data. The second echelon team arrived at Marash. They found a 40-year-old survivor on the afternoon of their arrival. After 180 hours (after the earthquake), they found a 40-year-old survivor and succeeded. Rescue out, this is his necessity. (local time) On February 11th, four people were found in the small peak, and a 4.5-year-old child was rescued. Our principle is that as long as we think there are still signs of life and the possibility of rescue, we will do our best and make every effort to do so.

[Explanation]This time, the members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team were divided into three batches and arrived in the disaster area one after another. These days, the team members have gained a lot of touch while cooperating with local Turkish rescuers in search and rescue.

A head of emergency management, local, took a team of hers, and they arrived at the office where we are now at 1:44 a.m., and came to offer condolences. After the earthquake, she was injured herself, and she herself was also a victim. She quickly went to work and basically dealt with related work 24 hours a day. She was also very excited, saying that we could not receive us well this time, and she said that she should bring us the best food she had. Hope next time we come again, she cooks home cooking for us with her own hands. I also had a sore nose. Rescue knows no borders. As an emergency responder and a person in rescue-related industries, no matter what your actual situation is, once you are needed, you must have no hesitation and cannot leave this post.

[Explanation]It is reported that the blue sky rescue team flew from Adiyaman and Kahramanmaras to Istanbul for a short rest on the evening of February 15th local time, and then returned to China according to the unified arrangement.

