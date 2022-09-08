Original title: How does Guang’an build the northern sub-center of the Chongqing metropolitan area?This press conference sends out those signals

“Chongqing Metropolitan Area Development Plan” interpretation of the press conference scene.

How to determine the scope of Chongqing metropolitan area? How will Guang’an integrate into the Chongqing metropolitan area? After Guang’an was included in the Chongqing metropolitan area, how was the spatial layout considered? …On September 7, a press conference on the interpretation of the “Chongqing Metropolitan Area Development Plan” (hereinafter referred to as the “Planning”) was held at the Chongqing Branch of China Telecom Co., Ltd., focusing on the planning of the Chongqing Metropolitan Area and the full integration of the Guangan area into the Chongqing Metropolitan Area. , building the northern sub-center of the Chongqing metropolitan area and other issues, Zhu Jiang, deputy director and chief economist of the Chongqing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Yu Ying, member of the party group and spokesperson of the Chongqing Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources, Zhang Zhang, member of the Standing Committee of the Guang’an Municipal Party Committee and executive vice mayor Wei explained the “Planning”.

Comprehensive consideration to determine the scope of the metropolitan area

“Entering the circle” in the wide security area

Yu Ying introduced that on the basis of the “one-hour commuting circle”, big data such as mutual capital investment of enterprises, mobile phone signaling, commuting rate, passenger and freight traffic flow, etc. were used to analyze the strength of economic connection, the scope of population flow, transportation accessibility, industrial Collaboration and cooperation, etc. are analyzed; connected with the “Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Territorial Spatial Plan (2021-2035)” and “Chongqing Territorial Spatial Plan (2021-2035)” which are being compiled, respecting the urban agglomeration, The development law of the metropolitan area; implement the concept of “reverence for history, culture, and ecology”, and after repeated demonstrations, the scope of the Chongqing metropolitan area is finally determined.

The scope of the Chongqing metropolitan area includes 21 districts in the main urban area of ​​Chongqing and the entire administrative area of ​​Guang’an City, Sichuan Province, with a total area of ​​35,000 square kilometers and a permanent population of about 24.4 million in 2020.

Focus on five breakthrough measures

Guang’an to build the northern sub-center of Chongqing metropolitan area

Zhang Wei introduced that the sixth party congress of Guang’an City proposed to firmly implement the strategy of “integrating the same city into the circle”, and made it clear that “the whole region will be fully integrated into the Chongqing metropolitan area, create a demonstration area of ​​the same city with the central city of Chongqing, and build the northern sub-center of the Chongqing metropolitan area. Accelerate the establishment of the Sichuan-Chongqing Cooperation Demonstration Zone” strategic goal. Guang’an will focus on five breakthrough measures to build the northern sub-center of the Chongqing metropolitan area.

Breakthroughs have been made in improving the cooperation mechanism for intra-city integration. Implement the joint meeting mechanism of the Chongqing metropolitan area with relevant districts, counties and departments in Chongqing, normalize docking and negotiation, and jointly promote major tasks, major projects, major platforms, and major reforms. Innovate mechanisms such as planning coordination, policy coordination, cost sharing, and benefit sharing to improve the uniformity of policy formulation, the consistency of rules, and the coordination of implementation.

A breakthrough was made in the “co-construction of a metropolitan area on the track”. Accelerate the promotion of the Chongqing-West High-speed Railway, study and demonstrate the Chongqing Yubei-Guangan Railway Project, plan and construct the Guangzhou-Chongqing Expressway, operate railway public transport trains and cross-regional intercity buses, and form a “half-hour commuting circle” to the central city of Chongqing. Accelerate the construction of Guang’an Airport and integrate into the Chengdu-Chongqing world-class airport cluster.

A breakthrough has been made in the collaborative construction of a modern industrial system. Vigorously develop automobile and motorcycle parts, new energy vehicles, green chemical materials and other industries, and accelerate the establishment of Chongqing’s advanced manufacturing cluster supporting base. Deepen cooperation in the entire agricultural industry chain, jointly build urban modern, efficient and characteristic agricultural demonstration areas, build a national hotpot industry base, and jointly shape high-quality agricultural product brands in the metropolitan area. Integrate and utilize resources such as red, ecology, humanities, and third-tier sites, jointly create high-quality tourism brands and routes, and jointly build a consumption destination with Bayu characteristics.

A breakthrough has been made in promoting public services in the same city with the same standard. Strive to extend Chongqing’s high-quality public service resources to Guang’an, and promote the co-construction and sharing of public facilities, the interconnection and mutual recognition of government services, the same-city treatment of employment services, the co-construction of the market system with the same standard, the relocation of urban and rural residents’ household registration, the integration of social insurance, and the linkage and cooperation of social governance. , to improve the level of integration and facilitation of public services.

A breakthrough has been made in jointly promoting the integrated development of urban and rural areas. Join hands with adjacent areas to build characteristic towns, promote the overall revitalization of the countryside, and jointly paint a new picture of the beauty of the city and the countryside.

Play a leading role

Realize the development with Rong

The Outline for the Construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing Region proposes to highlight the leadership of the two cities, strengthen the interaction between the two circles, and promote the synergy between the two wings. As one of the “dual cores” of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the main body of the metropolitan circle, how can Chongqing play a leading role and better achieve development in the same direction as Chengdu?

Zhu Jiang introduced that as the main body of the Chongqing metropolitan area, the main urban area of ​​Chongqing will grasp the law of factor flow and industrial division of labor, strengthen the core function of the central city, make the main urban area of ​​Chongqing bigger and stronger, and comprehensively improve the development capacity of the main urban area of ​​Chongqing. level and comprehensive competitiveness, and accelerate the construction of an international, green, intelligent, and humanistic modern metropolis.

Improve the transportation infrastructure network. Focusing on high-speed rail and urban rail transit, speed up the construction of “metropolitan circles on rails” and an international comprehensive transportation hub in the west, and use transportation advantages to enhance location advantages and demonstrate strategic advantages.

Strengthen industrial drive. Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, focus on building an important national advanced manufacturing center, a national digital economy innovation and development pilot zone, a western financial center, and an international consumption center city, accelerate the progress towards the middle and high end of the industrial chain and value chain, and continuously strengthen comprehensive economic strength. Economic radiation and influence.

Strengthen technological leadership. Deeply promote innovation-driven development led by big data intelligence, accelerate the completion of basic scientific research shortcomings, advance core technology research, promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and accelerate the construction of scientific and technological innovation centers with national influence, so that the main urban area will become a The birthplace of more major scientific and technological achievements and an important source of national innovation.

Raise the open energy level. Adhere to the use of opening to force reform and reform to promote opening, fully integrate into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, create an inland opening up highland, vigorously promote institutional innovation, and continuously improve the ability to gather and allocate high-end resource elements.

Improve the quality of the city. Focusing on the construction of a high-quality livable place, we will promote the “slimming and fitness” in the central urban area, improve the quality of public service supply in the fields of medical care, education, and elderly care, cultivate unique urban culture and humanistic spirit, and make high-quality life an important part of improving Chongqing. Boosting energy levels in urban areas.

Zhu Jiang introduced that in the next step, we will focus on promoting the “dual-core” joint construction of Chongqing’s main urban area and Chengdu, and the “double-circle” interaction of Chongqing metropolitan area and Chengdu metropolitan area, and will start from the following aspects.

Promote the “dual-core” joint construction, gather the “five interconnections” of transportation infrastructure, modern industrial system, scientific and technological innovation resources, urban service functions and social public policies, implement project-based and list-based tasks, and jointly build a modern international city, Enhance the ability of “dual core” to gather and configure high-end elements on a global scale.

Promote the “double circle” interaction, speed up the westward expansion of Chongqing and the eastward expansion of Chengdu, coordinately guide the non-core functions of Chongqing and the central urban area of ​​Chengdu to be relieved along the main axis of Chengdu and Chongqing, and promote the development of the Chongqing metropolitan area and the Chengdu metropolitan area in the opposite direction.

Establish a joint construction and cooperation mechanism, set up a special work class, and plan a number of cooperation matters through cooperation methods such as “joint construction and joint investment”, “opposite cooperation” and “joint striving”.

Accelerate the development of the same city with the central city of Chongqing

The 8th Plenary Session of the 5th Chongqing Municipal Party Committee clarified the spatial pattern of “one core, one core, four fulcrums and four bridgeheads” in the main urban area of ​​Chongqing. The specific performance is as follows:

The central city planning is positioned as the core engine for the high-quality development of the metropolitan area, and further strengthens the role of radiation and driving;

The planning of Bishan, Jiangjin, Changshou and Nanchuan is positioned as the central city’s functional release and undertaking site, and integrated planning and overall layout with the central city in terms of transportation, municipal administration, industry, public services, etc., to promote the first realization of the development of the same city with the central city;

The Fuling, Yongchuan, Hechuan, Qijiang-Wansheng planning is positioned as the strategic fulcrum of the central urban area to radiate outwards, enhance the level of industrial development, technological innovation and opening to the outside world, build regional transportation hubs, trade logistics centers and public service centers, and create radiating surrounding areas. active growth pole;

Rongchang, Dazu, Tongliang, and Tongnan are planned to be positioned as bridgehead cities linking Chengdu and Chongqing and connecting urban and rural areas. They will play the role of linking Chengdu and Chongqing and link urban and rural areas, strengthen advantageous manufacturing clusters, and increase the attractiveness of population and factor resources.

After the “Planning” was promulgated, the Guang’an Plan was positioned as the northern sub-center of the Chongqing metropolitan area to accelerate the development of the same city with the central city of Chongqing. After Guang’an is included in the Chongqing metropolitan area, how should the spatial layout be considered?

Yu Ying said that the inclusion of Guang’an in the “Planning” and the integrated planning of Chongqing’s main urban area have further improved the spatial pattern of Chongqing’s central urban area driving the common development of surrounding areas (cities and counties), and together with the Chengdu metropolitan area, it has formed a twin-city-led city. Multi-center networked territorial and spatial development pattern.

Accelerate the promotion of Sichuan-Chongqing Gaozhu New District from the frontier of strategy and reform to the frontier of high-quality development

Sichuan-Chongqing Gaozhu New District, as the most closely connected and deeply integrated regional cooperation and development platform in the adjacent areas of Sichuan and Chongqing in the Chongqing metropolitan area, what progress has been made so far? What are your plans for the next step?

Zhang Wei said that for more than a year, Guang’an City has joined hands with Yubei District to focus on the three major positionings of the reform pilot zone for the moderate separation of economic zones and administrative regions, the demonstration zone for the integrated development of production, urban and rural areas, and the new satellite city in the central urban area of ​​Chongqing, promoting Sichuan-Chongqing Gaozhu The development and construction of the new area has made a good start. Specifically:

Integrated operation management. The two places adopted the method of “jointly contributing people, jointly producing land, and jointly contributing money” to promote the development and construction of the new district in an integrated manner, forming a benefit distribution mechanism of joint investment, co-construction and sharing of the new district.

Integrated planning and layout. Cross-administrative districts have compiled conceptual planning, land and space planning, and industrial, transportation, and urban design plans for new districts, realizing one map for planning and one network for the entire region.

All-in-one collaboration package. Projects such as Phase III of North-South Avenue and Bao-Mao Expressway Gaozhu Interconnection connecting the central urban area of ​​Chongqing have been accelerated. Supporting projects such as Sichuan-Chongqing Science and Technology Innovation Base and Industrial Innovation Center have been fully launched, and a settlement agreement has been reached with Chongqing Institute of Industry and Trade to operate across provinces. The inter-city bus line has been officially opened, and water, electricity and other element resources have broken the supply area and the same price in the same city.

Integrated reform and innovation. The two provinces and cities introduced 28 policies and measures to support the reform, innovation and development of the new area, successfully established the country’s first cross-provincial integrated service center for tax collection and management, and a power supply service center, and initially established the “five integrations” of economic activities and “social affairs”. 3 localization” and collaborative reform experience results in 18 key areas.

In the next step, Guang’an will accelerate the promotion of Sichuan-Chongqing Gaozhu New District from the frontier of strategy and reform to the frontier of high-quality development.

The cohesion of the basic facilities has become effective. Accelerate the construction of the third phase of North-South Avenue, the Gaozhu Interconnection of Baomao Expressway, the second phase of Chuanyu Road, and the second phase of Chongqing Road, build a comprehensive transportation network, and simultaneously promote water conservancy, energy and new infrastructure.

The cohesion of leading industries has become a trend and effective. Mainly focus on new energy intelligent connected vehicles and core spare parts, target the introduction of leading chain main enterprises, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with efficient division of labor and complementary advantages.

The integration of urban and rural areas will be effective. Coordinate the construction of industrial parks, living communities, commercial and trade blocks, and cultural and tourism scenic spots, and speed up the creation of high-quality living and livable places that are suitable for living, business, and tourism.

Concentrating on the “two districts reform” has become a trend and effective. Taking the 2.0 version of tax collection and management, unified management of land use, etc. as a breakthrough, we will further promote reforms in 18 key areas, and strive to create a high-level model of cross-regional cooperation, so as to provide more replicable and popularized “high bamboo” for the integrated development of adjacent regions across the country. experience”. (Guang’an Daily reporter Long Junfan/Photo)

