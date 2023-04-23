HSV enjoys the derby victory – Walter and Hürzeler in a coaching dispute | > – Sports

Status: 04/23/2023 3:23 p.m With the spectacular 4:3 derby victory against FC St. Pauli, HSV expects a “push” for the longed-for promotion to the Bundesliga. The coaches were once again at odds.

by Christian Goertzen

When referee Sven Jablonski (Bremen) blew his whistle one last time on this memorable evening in the Volksparkstadion, it was the starting signal for a huge outburst of emotions – not only in the stands, where the HSV fans were bursting with happiness and joy at the 4th place 3-3 win in a fantastic derby, but also on the sidelines. In the HSV coaching zone, the tension erupted in a wild mess. Players and team officials jumped all over the place, coach Tim Walter fired a half-full plastic bottle into the air.

Another quarrel between Walter and Hürzeler

Only a few meters away, the great disappointment about the unfortunate defeat at the city rivals caused those involved to slump emotionally. But there was another quarrel between Walter and Fabian Hürzeler, his counterpart at FC St. Pauli.

Both were several years ago in a game of the Regionalliga Bayern – Walter in his former position as coach of FC Bayern II and Hürzeler as a player of FC Pipinsried. And now it creaked again between the two.

“Even in victory one should show greatness.”

Fabian Huerzeler

“Emotions are part of the derby and it’s important for me that everything is fair. What then happened in part from the HSV side after the final whistle goes below the belt for me, that’s disrespectful,” Hürzeler told NDR.

Hürzeler in discussion with HSV sports director Boldt

What exactly he was aiming for, he did not say more specifically. “I believe that the people know exactly what’s going on. For me it’s just important that you show greatness in victory and also in defeat. For me, that’s part of a good education. I got it, others didn’t.”

Among other things, Hürzeler apparently did not like the fact that Walter did not shake hands after the final whistle. In addition, the HSV coach apparently cheered in the direction of the St. Pauli bank after the final whistle. Shortly thereafter, Hürzeler had a heated discussion with HSV sports director Jonas Boldt.

Walter: “You learn with age”

In the NDR interview, Walter explained why there was no handshake. “Because everyone is running to the curve. I’ll definitely do it again, it wasn’t bad intentions. Out of emotion you do things that make you run to your team, to the fans, and less to the opposing team Coach pays attention. It was out of affect,” said the 47-year-old and added to Hürzeler’s criticism: “You can do it in public. I’m less of a person who handles it that way. But you also learn with age. ” Walter is 17 years older than his fellow coach.

St. Pauli out of the promotion race

From a sporting point of view, the outcome of the derby should have clarified a few things: For FC St. Pauli, the chance of third place in the table and thus the relegation is practically gone. After an impressive catch-up race with ten wins in ten games, it was now – after the home defeat against Braunschweig – the second defeat in a row. It’s nine points behind HSV again and both teams only have five games left to play this season.

HSV with derby momentum in the final spurt of the season

On the other hand, the success should give HSV an enormous boost for the remaining tasks. Boldt called the derby victory “so important” in view of the big goal of promotion to the Bundesliga. “That must give us a very clear push for the next games,” emphasized goal scorer Robert Glatzel. And Sebastian Schonlau also said: “It gives momentum. Of course we want to take it with us.”

But the captain also rightly warned: “Next week this win will only help us to a limited extent. We are well advised to work because we have plans. We absolutely want to achieve that.” The club recently attempted promotion four times, and the red trousers failed four times. Sometimes more, sometimes less dramatic. Last year, the Hanseatic League failed in the relegation.

HSV now to 1. FC Magdeburg

This time the Hamburgers are aiming for second place and thus direct promotion. Competitor 1. FC Heidenheim regained second place on Sunday with a comfortable home win against Holstein Kiel. Next stop for HSV on the way to the hoped-for promotion: the guest appearance at 1. FC Magdeburg next Saturday.

