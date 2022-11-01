Hu Changsheng presided over a video scheduling meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic

News from our newspaper on October 31 (reporter Xue Liwei) On the evening of October 31, Hu Changsheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Commander-in-Chief of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over a video dispatch meeting of the headquarters, and successively conducted epidemic prevention and control work in Suihua, Heihe, Harbin, and Mudanjiang. schedule. He emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and in accordance with the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council and the requirements of the provincial party committee, adhere to “foreign defense input, internal defense.” The general strategy of “rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” remain unswerving, with a sense of responsibility, urgency and mission of “reassuring at all times”, strictly control the epidemic prevention and control work, quickly control the spread of the epidemic, and resolutely win the epidemic Prevent, control, block and annihilate the war, and make every effort to protect the lives and health of the people.

Hu Changsheng emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, actively identify problems, identify key links and key parts, and quickly solve problems once they are found, so that the problems of the day can be cleared up on the same day, and the responsibility can be effectively assigned to the people. It is necessary to improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid testing in the region, organize nucleic acid testing in an orderly manner, and strictly standardize testing procedures, so as to achieve full coverage of testing and no one is left behind; nucleic acid testing staff must strictly protect themselves, establish AB corners to remind each other, and ensure that strict protection is in place; Scientifically set up nucleic acid sampling points, speed up the disassembly of mixed tubes, and ensure that the procedures of collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting are standardized. It is necessary to strengthen the community management of cases in medium and high-risk areas, enrich the staff, and standardize the collection and transportation of garbage to ensure that cross-infection does not occur. We must do a solid job in ensuring people’s livelihood, clearly grasp the basic situation of the elderly, children, people with basic diseases, and groups in difficulties in the community, do a good job in power supply, gas supply, water supply, fire protection, etc., and implement full-time and part-time jobs. . It is necessary to further strengthen organizational strength, give full play to the role of government officials in sinking communities, and reasonably arrange staffing according to work needs.

Hu Changsheng emphasized that it is necessary to conduct accurate and rapid flow investigations to further improve the efficiency of investigations by disease control, public security and other departments. It is necessary to speed up the isolation and transfer, and do a good job in the effective connection between the isolation and transfer class and the community management and control class, so as to ensure the safety of traffic and the protection of transfer personnel during the transfer process. It is necessary to strictly regulate the management of isolation points, clearly set up isolation point warning lines and isolation point warning signs, and put in place protective measures for staff at isolation points. It is necessary to do practical work to prevent nosocomial infection, strictly implement relevant systems, arrange special inspections, do a good job of physical isolation in fever clinics and emergency rooms, and encrypt the frequency of nucleic acid testing for medical staff.

Hu Changsheng demanded that the work of preventing the spillover of the epidemic should be done, and a special class and person should be responsible, and the information of the assistant investigators should be quickly pushed. To implement normalized epidemic prevention and control measures at traffic checkpoints, provincial, municipal and county headquarters should make warm reminder cards and issue them to truck drivers to remind them to strictly abide by relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to do a good job of disseminating information on the epidemic, focus on the concerns of the masses, and respond quickly to the demands of the masses. We must do everything possible to mobilize citizens to actively participate in the prevention and control of the epidemic, and actively carry out the “Mask Action” to form a strong joint force for the whole people to fight the epidemic.

Shen Ying, Wang Yixin, Li Haitao, Sun Dongsheng and Li Yi attended the meeting.