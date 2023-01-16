Home News Huaibei City Delegation Continues to Review the Work Report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and the Work Report of the Provincial “Two Houses”- Huaibei News Network- Huaibei Authoritative News Website
News

Huaibei City Delegation Continues to Review the Work Report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and the Work Report of the Provincial “Two Houses”- Huaibei News Network- Huaibei Authoritative News Website

by admin

The delegation of Huaibei City continued to review the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and the work report of the Provincial “Two Houses”

1moon16On the 1st, the delegation of Huaibei City, which participated in the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, held a meeting to continue to review the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the work report of the Provincial Higher People’s Court and the work report of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate.

Provincial People’s Congress representatives Qin Weiguo, Fang Zongze, Zhang Chunhe, Li Zhaohui, Jin Genghua and others attended the meeting.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Wang Huadong attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Yu Minhui, Yang Anguo, Sun Fang, Xu Qinxiang, Fang Jiang, Zhang Xiuhua, Li Hong, Liu Hongli, Chen Chao, Zhai Peimin, Liu Chao, Liu Yonggang, Xie Lin and other representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress had in-depth discussions and serious deliberations based on actual conditions, and agreed that, The work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress fully implements Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The summary results are comprehensive, systematic, objective and realistic, and the deployment tasks are clear in thinking and focused. It is a good report holding high the banner, seeking truth and being pragmatic, and cohesive;The work report of the “Two Courts” thoroughly implements Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, with clear themes and prominent points. It sums up the work in a realistic manner, analyzes the problems accurately and profoundly, and deploys the work in a comprehensive and specific manner.

See also  NATO mobilized by the United States against the Chinese challenge - Pierre Haski

During the deliberation, the representatives also put forward specific suggestions on enhancing the effectiveness of the NPC’s supervision, improving the ability of representatives to perform their duties, strengthening pre-litigation mediation, and optimizing the legalized business environment.

The meeting also contemplated the draft list of candidates for the National People’s Congress, the members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the provincialThe draft list of leaders of “one government, one committee and two courts” is brewing a draft list of candidates for the special committees of the Provincial People’s Congress, and a draft resolution on the six reports is deliberated.

reporter Zhan Yan

photojournalist Huang Heming

You may also like

Nacional beat Alianza Lima 3-0

Mateo Messina, capo of capos of the Italian...

Nadal, to defend his crown with Djokovic on...

2 dead and 34 injured in explosion at...

One dead and two injured left a fight...

Director of the UAESP resigned after corruption scandal...

The framework that would be brewing to ‘control’...

Healthy habits so that occupational diseases do not...

The special vigilance for gunpowder damage ended

In February there will be new entrance fees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy