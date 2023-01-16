1moon16On the 1st, the delegation of Huaibei City, which participated in the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, held a meeting to continue to review the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the work report of the Provincial Higher People’s Court and the work report of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate.

Provincial People’s Congress representatives Qin Weiguo, Fang Zongze, Zhang Chunhe, Li Zhaohui, Jin Genghua and others attended the meeting.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Wang Huadong attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Yu Minhui, Yang Anguo, Sun Fang, Xu Qinxiang, Fang Jiang, Zhang Xiuhua, Li Hong, Liu Hongli, Chen Chao, Zhai Peimin, Liu Chao, Liu Yonggang, Xie Lin and other representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress had in-depth discussions and serious deliberations based on actual conditions, and agreed that, The work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress fully implements Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The summary results are comprehensive, systematic, objective and realistic, and the deployment tasks are clear in thinking and focused. It is a good report holding high the banner, seeking truth and being pragmatic, and cohesive;The work report of the “Two Courts” thoroughly implements Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, with clear themes and prominent points. It sums up the work in a realistic manner, analyzes the problems accurately and profoundly, and deploys the work in a comprehensive and specific manner.

During the deliberation, the representatives also put forward specific suggestions on enhancing the effectiveness of the NPC’s supervision, improving the ability of representatives to perform their duties, strengthening pre-litigation mediation, and optimizing the legalized business environment.

The meeting also contemplated the draft list of candidates for the National People’s Congress, the members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the provincialThe draft list of leaders of “one government, one committee and two courts” is brewing a draft list of candidates for the special committees of the Provincial People’s Congress, and a draft resolution on the six reports is deliberated.

reporter Zhan Yan

photojournalist Huang Heming