İBB President İmamoğlu attended the stadium opening in Kartal – Political News

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM), Kartal Yakacik He participated in the opening of the stadium. to the ceremony, Imamoglu’In addition to the event, Kartal Mayor Gökhan Yüksel and Amateur Sports Federation President Ali Dusmez also attended. Speaking at the opening, İmamoğlu said, “Sports are important, I always say. It is also very important for our youth and children who do sports to receive good education. Therefore, the issue of carrying out education and sports at the same time has always been neglected in our country. I say this both as an athlete, both as a manager and as a manager in the past. I say this as a mayor. Actually, there are very good examples in the world of making sports and education support each other. But let’s admit that this cannot be maintained very successfully in our country. Türkiye It is not in the place it deserves with its population approaching 90 million. The world Its place in sports, but in football, but in other branches, if we keep a few branches aside, it is not in the place it deserves. It is imperative that this has an important vision,” he said.

“There are those who try to abuse every job we do, but we will take care of our business“

Imamoglu“This is the place of children and young people, of course, there are some channels that are very interested in what we do, I will not go into details. But there are those who follow everything we do and try to criticize and vilify in some way, but we will take care of our business. We have reached a stage that has gone down in history,” he said.

