So far, Tim Spieker has mainly earned his money with hydrangeas. Thousands of plants are currently growing in his greenhouses, waiting to be sold from Easter. But in addition to hydrangeas, he wants to grow cannabis legally and professionally in the future, he is now just waiting for the final decision of the federal government.

Cannabis likes it warm

Before the first cannabis plants grow, however, he still has to invest heavily and rebuild. “ Of course, you have to invest in thermal energy, but on the other hand, lighting also plays a role.” , explains Spieker. In order for the plants to flower, they also need a blackout system. With a look at the heat, however, there is already clarity. Farmer Elimar Moormann is supposed to supply this with his biogas plant.

Trio forms cultivation alliance

Together with Moormann and the entrepreneur Pia Marten, Spieker developed the “ Cultivation alliance for recreational cannabis in Germany ” was founded. Pia Marten has so far been selling cannabis for medicinal purposes: “ Currently, the typical patient is over 55 years old and has chronic pain .” In the future, cannabis should be legal and controlled for every adult to buy without a prescription.

Distribution through pharmacies also conceivable

The cultivation alliance has also given some thought to possible sales channels. The trio are thinking of pharmacies, a mail order business and their own shops, among other things. If the federal government gives the green light for cannabis cultivation, Spieker, Moormann and Marten want to sell the first plants as early as 2024.