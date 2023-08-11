Identified the vandal who attacked a referee at the Deportivo Cali stadium

Deportivo Cali is waiting in relation to the possible sanction that its stadium located in the town of Palmaseca will receive.

The Dimayor Disciplinary Committee analyzes an attack suffered by one of the line judges of the commitment in which the sugar team received Atlético Nacional. This match ended tied at one goal.

Before knowing this verdict, the madman, creator of this embarrassing event, was identified and decided to present himself publicly in a video that circulates on social networks.

The subject, who did not reveal his name in the audiovisual material, but is called Sebastián Paredes, admitted his guilt, apologizing for his reprehensible act.

Paredes exposes his presumed regret for what happened, exclaiming a request not to sanction the maximum Verdiblanco scenario.

Beyond this subject’s request, the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee is evaluating its position at this juncture. In his last sanctions bulletin, the event was investigated.

What happened?

At the Deportivo Cali stadium, the 69th minute of the duel between the greens was taking place, when this cowardly attack occurred on the linesman, Richard Ortiz.

This fact caused the commitment to stop for more than 10 minutes while Ortiz recovered.

This chapter increased the debate on security at sporting events and the possible sanctions to be imposed.

Due to what happened, Deportivo Cali has two ongoing investigations for violating numerals 1,4,5 and 6 of the Single Disciplinary Code of the Colombian Football Federation.

violated norms

Numeral 1

The clubs will be responsible for the improper conduct of the spectators, in accordance with the degree of guilt that can be established.

Numeral 4

Improper conduct is considered, particularly, acts of violence against people or things, the use of flammable objects, the throwing of objects, the display of banners with texts of an insulting nature, insulting shouts and invasion of the pitch.

Numeral 5

Improper conduct by spectators that causes disorder before, during or after a match, in the stadium, will give rise to the sanction of the club consisting of a reprimand or suspension from one (1) to three (3) dates.

Numeral 6

In case of suspension, the respective club will be fined from eight (8) to ten (10) legal monthly minimum wages in force at the time of the infraction. If, as a consequence of the previous conduct, damage to the facilities or to people is derived, the sanction will be from two (2) to four (4) dates of suspension and a fine of ten (10) to twelve (12) legal monthly minimum wages in force. at the time of the infringement without prejudice to the obligation to compensate the damages caused.

