Improved performance and new features

At the beginning of July 2023, the IT law firm introduced the data protection scan for everyone, a new tool that allows visitors to the law firm’s website to carry out a data protection conformity check of their domains without registering and completely free of charge. Based on feedback received and our own revision, an update has now been installed that brings various new features and performance improvements with it.

I. The new website scan for everyone

Thanks a new one Thanks to the innovative scan service, visitors to the IT-Recht-Kanzlei homepage have the opportunity to have their own websites (presentation homepages, blogs or online shops) checked for data protection risks free of charge.

An existing client relationship with the IT law firm is not required.

The data protection scan assesses the legal conformity of your website in two ways:

In the first step, data protection-related services on your website are analyzed and evaluated according to their risk. In this way, you receive information about which data protection-sensitive services and applications you use and whether/how these can be used in accordance with data protection regulations. In the second step, a comparison is made with the data protection declaration you are using to determine whether it provides the necessary information on the services used or whether the content of your data protection declaration is correct deviates from the actual scope of services

Based on more than 300 recorded, market-established services and applications, the new, free data protection scan gives you a fully automatic, detailed overview of the extent to which your website is designed in compliance with data protection and where or how improvements still need to be made.

Clear designs, an intuitive usability of the scan and a comprehensible processing of the results make the assessment easier for you and effectively contribute to the fact that you can implement the knowledge gained in a targeted manner – for your plus in data protection compliance on your website.

II. First update: New features and improvements

As a reaction to numerous user feedbacks and as a result of internal optimization and testing processes, the website scanner for everyone has now experienced its first major update, which introduces numerous improvements for users.

The update has already been rolled out and optimizes the scanner in the following areas, among others:

The scanning time has been increased by 5 seconds to provide more precise and complete resultsCookie consent tools used on the target page are automatically served by general consent to accurately identify cookie-based applicationsThe scanner’s hosting environment has been optimized to ensure stability and performance increasePrivacy policies used on the target pages are better recognized and checked by expanding the search pattern

In addition, the detection of various services has been improved by introducing new search parameters, including

Apple PayCalendlyGoogle AnalyticsGoogle MapsGoogle PayGoogle Tag ManagerHotjarKlarnaMailchimpPaypalOutbrainYouTube

Finally, analysis mechanisms have been implemented for the following new services, which are now also part of the scan scope:

Booking.com widgetFacebook AdsFacebook PayJimdoSalesforce Marketing Cloud Account EngagementCloudflare Turnstile

III. Try it now: The website scanner for everyone

The new data protection scan is available to all site visitors with their own website/online shop free of charge.

Prior registration or even taking out a protection package is not required.

To scan your website for data protection compliance, enter under Enter the domain to be scanned in the scan field and click on “Go”:

You will then be automatically guided through the scanning process.

We are pleased to be able to provide you with effective support with the new, free scan service in terms of data protection law when setting up and operating your website.

