Improving Teachers’ National Common Language Teaching Ability: Professional Training Pairs Lead the Way in Our District

Inner Mongolia District Enhances Teachers’ National Common Language Teaching Ability through Professional Training Pairs

August 29, 2023 08:04

In an effort to improve teachers’ ability to use the national common language for education and teaching, the Education Department of Inner Mongolia District has implemented professional training pairs. These pairs aim to assist famous teachers in leading the district and strengthening the construction of teachers in schools teaching in the original ethnic language. The initiative comes as the district fully implements the use of nationally compiled textbooks.

According to Wang Junwei, the director of the Teachers’ Work Division of the Education Department, the district has utilized the autonomous region’s national common language application improvement project to enhance teachers’ national common language proficiency. Additionally, the district has organized 14 high-level normal colleges, including Beijing Normal University, and collaborated with six normal colleges within the district to provide continuous training for teachers. The training is divided into three districts – East, Central, and West.

To address the specific needs of teachers in schools teaching the language of the original nationality, the district has adopted various pairing or alliance assistance modes. This includes “one-to-one” or “many-to-one” partnerships between urban and rural areas, as well as between high-quality ordinary schools and schools teaching the language of the original nationality. Through collective lesson preparation, lesson research, lesson evaluation, and pairing lessons, the district aims to effectively improve teachers’ ability to use nationally compiled textbooks and enhance the quality of classroom teaching in schools teaching the original ethnic language.

Furthermore, the district has established famous teacher studios at the autonomous region, league city, and banner county levels. These studios serve as a long-term mechanism for famous teachers to lead and organize expert teams. The teams are responsible for connecting and recruiting teachers from schools teaching the original ethnic language. Through collective lesson preparation, demonstration lectures, and teaching activities, such as heterogeneity in the same class, diagnosis, and answering, the studios aim to help more teachers utilize new teaching materials and master new teaching methods.

Additionally, the district has implemented teacher support programs primarily in league cities and counties. These programs take into account the current situation of teachers in schools teaching the original ethnic language and their teaching needs. The district plans the scale of supporting teaching staff by year and by subject to build a strong team of teachers in schools teaching the original ethnic language.

The efforts of the Education Department of Inner Mongolia District reflect their commitment to continuously improving teachers’ national common language teaching ability. Through the implementation of professional training pairs and the establishment of famous teacher studios, the district is taking significant steps towards enhancing the quality of education and teaching in schools teaching the original ethnic language.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

