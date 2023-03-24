To achieve a new breakthrough in the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning, we must comprehensively deepen reforms and unswervingly expand opening up. At present, our province is further strengthening the awareness of opening up, giving full play to its geographical and geographical advantages, deeply integrating into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and striving to create a new frontier of opening up.

On March 23, the Information Office of the Provincial Government held a press conference on the theme series (seventh session) of “Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China–Implementing the Three-Year Action for Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthroughs”. The key tasks and specific measures to improve the level of openness and cooperation in our province were introduced. Li Jirui, member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Department of Transportation, Zhao Hongbin, member of the party group and deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Provincial Government, and Han Yong, director of the Political Department of Shenyang Customs and member of the party committee Waiting to answer questions from reporters.

Expand the market, stabilize foreign trade and attract investment

Liaoning is my country’s only land-sea dual gateway to Northeast Asia and the only coastal province in Northeast Asia. It is located in the core area of ​​the Northeast Asian economic circle, and it must shoulder heavy responsibilities in creating a new frontier of opening up. At present, our province is planning to open to the outside world with a strategic vision and a global perspective, deepening international cooperation in key regions, comprehensively implementing policies to expand imports and exports, and comprehensively improving the level of investment attraction.

In terms of deepening international cooperation in key regions, this year our province will focus on strengthening economic and trade cooperation with Japan, South Korea and other Northeast Asian countries and RCEP member countries, and strive to improve the level of open cooperation. Our province will coordinate the construction of trade, investment, channels and platforms to build a hub of economic and trade cooperation in Northeast Asia. Dalian benchmarks the Hainan Free Trade Port and the Shanghai Lingang New Area to build a policy system for investment, trade, international transportation, personnel, capital freedom and convenience, and data security and orderly flow. An integrated high-level pilot zone. Our province will also speed up the construction of key cooperation parks, promote the high-level institutional opening of the Sino-German Equipment Park, and strive to introduce a number of key Sino-German cooperation projects relying on the new factory of Bamarida and the new power battery factory. Promote the construction of China-Japan (Dalian) local development cooperation demonstration zone, build a 100-billion-level high-end equipment manufacturing industry ecology, and a 50-billion-level new material industry cluster.

In terms of expanding imports and exports, our province proposes that the province’s total imports and exports will increase by more than 6% year-on-year this year, and further play the role of imports and exports in stimulating economic growth. Implement the plan of “double volume growth” in foreign trade. Help “zero foreign trade” industrial enterprises, “young eagle”, “gazelle” and “unicorn” enterprises and brand enterprises to realize import and export, and actively introduce central enterprises and large foreign trade enterprises outside the region to set up subsidiaries in Liaoning. By 2025, there will be more than 15,000 enterprises with import and export performance in the province. Expand the international market in a diversified way, continue to hold the Liaoning Export Commodities Exhibition (Osaka, Japan) well, give priority to holding overseas self-organized exhibitions in the form of exhibitions in RCEP member countries and countries along the “Belt and Road”, and fully resume Liaoning’s cross-border procurement negotiations Offline matchmaking activities. Every year, more than 2,000 companies are organized to participate in key international exhibitions. Actively expand imports, promote the introduction of our province’s import discount policy, and expand imports of advanced technologies, important equipment and key components.

Attracting projects is the driving force for regional development. This year, our province will make great efforts to attract investment, and the actual use of foreign capital in the province will strive to achieve 6.2 billion US dollars. In terms of expanding central-local cooperation, our province will sort out central-local cooperation projects and promote early signing, early landing and early production of key central-local cooperation projects; sort out the cooperation needs of central enterprises, and carefully plan and package central-local cooperation projects around key industries. In terms of attracting investment from leading enterprises and attracting targeted investment, our province will organize “going out” to attract investment through business and industrial chains, introduce a number of upstream and downstream supporting enterprises, continuously promote chain extension, supplementary chain, and strong chain, and improve the leading The local matching rate of some enterprises.

Build a platform to build a channel to strengthen the park

The platform carrier is an important support and a powerful engine to lead the opening up and development of the region. This year, our province will optimize and improve the support of open carriers, build a high-energy level open cooperation platform, build the Northeast Sea and Land Corridor, and improve the development level of the park.

In terms of building a high-level open cooperation platform, our province will take multiple measures to ensure that the open platform utilizes foreign capital and the growth rate of imports and exports is higher than the average level of the province. Improve the leading role in the opening up of the Pilot Free Trade Zone, benchmark the advanced experience and practices of Shanghai, Hainan and other regions, and carry out localized innovation around the promotion of enterprise projects and industrial development; promote landmark foreign investment projects to the Pilot Free Trade Zone with high-level system innovation Agglomeration, enhance the overall competitiveness of industrial innovation and development. Strengthen the policy function of the comprehensive bonded zone, scientifically implement the declaration of zoning adjustment, promote the planning and adjustment of the Shenyang comprehensive bonded zone, and support qualified regions to apply for the establishment of comprehensive bonded zones and bonded logistics centers.

The Northeast Sea and Land Corridor is an important corridor for Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia to enter Europe via Liaoning. It has become an important carrier for Liaoning to create a new frontier of opening up to the outside world and achieve new breakthroughs in overall revitalization. Our province proposes that this year, the number of China-Europe trains will strive to exceed 850. Our province will strive to upgrade the Northeast Sea-Land Corridor to a national strategy, hold high-quality cooperation forums, and organize enterprises in our province to participate in important exhibitions at home and abroad such as transportation and logistics, multimodal transport, and China-Europe trains. To improve the port hub capacity, the assembly center of China Railway Express (Shenyang) strives to become the national assembly center of China Railway Express. Promote the construction of the Dalian coastal assembly center project of the China-Europe Railway Express. In terms of the “hard connectivity” of transportation infrastructure, our province will continue to strengthen the top-level design of the transportation network, focus on promoting the construction of 9 continued construction projects and 5 new construction projects, and speed up 12 projects including the berth project in Taiping Bay Port Area of ​​Dalian Port preliminary work. Strengthen port service capabilities, and strive to complete the construction of three berths above 10,000 tons this year, bringing the total number of berths above 10,000 tons in the province to 260. At the same time, our province will continue to improve the layout of the container route network, and strive to open 6 new container liner routes, so that the port cargo throughput and container throughput will reach 760 million tons and 12.55 million TEUs respectively.

In terms of improving the development level of the park, our province will give full play to the role of the main force of the economic development zone. This year, the GDP of the economic development zone in the province will exceed 1.1 trillion yuan, with a growth rate of more than 7%, and new investment will be introduced throughout the year. 2,000 projects worth more than 100 million yuan were completed. Our province will deepen the reform of systems and mechanisms. This year, we will fully launch the divestiture of social affairs management functions in economic development zones where conditions permit, encourage and support the “management committee + platform company” market-oriented operation model, and explore and expand the scope of pilot reforms of statutory institutions. Promote industrial transformation and upgrading, encourage economic development zones to formulate and implement regional industrial development plans, establish and improve the “chain length system” working mechanism for key industrial chains, cultivate and create a number of economic development zones with a total industrial output value exceeding 100 billion yuan, and start to create provincial characteristics Industrial Park.

Baoshangtong expands friendly cities and excellent ports

Improving the level of openness and cooperation requires unimpeded logistics and transportation, the promotion of multi-level and multi-field pragmatic and friendly exchanges and cooperation, and the further optimization of the port environment.

Liaoning is the most convenient access to the sea in Northeast China and an important node of the “Belt and Road” initiative. It is a heavy responsibility to ensure the smooth transportation of key materials. Our province has always attached great importance to the transportation of key materials such as “North Grain to the South” and chemical fertilizers, established and improved the work coordination and linkage mechanism, strengthened communication and docking with material supply and demand enterprises, and actively provided door-to-door services to effectively open the “last mile” of road freight. Encourage Road transport companies provide a “door-to-door” service model. At the same time, our province has also established a “white list” of 78 key transportation companies. The port adopts the “four priority” measures of priority entry and exit, priority pilotage, priority berthing, and priority loading and unloading. The “four priority” measures of loading, priority delivery and release, and 105 special lanes for grain transportation vehicles at expressway toll stations, fully ensure the timely transfer of grain and the transportation of agricultural materials for spring farming.

This year, our province will give full play to the advantages of foreign affairs work in terms of policies, platforms, channels, and information, expand the agglomeration effect of open platforms, and innovate support measures for foreign affairs services. Our province will continue to actively invite guests from important international organizations and “Fortune 500” foreign-funded enterprises to visit and negotiate with Liaoning. Hold the first China-Japan Local Ice and Snow Economic Conference, and plan to apply for the establishment of a new digital economy special committee under the framework of the “Northeast Asia Local Government Association” to build more influential platforms. Improve the construction of “foreign affairs stewards” teams at the provincial and municipal levels, practically solve problems for enterprises, and further deepen the foreign affairs assistance to enterprises.

The port business environment is directly related to the vital interests and sense of gain of the majority of import and export business entities. This year, Shenyang Customs will strive to achieve the goals of shorter customs clearance time, lower customs clearance costs and more convenient customs clearance procedures. Further deepen the reform of “decentralization, management and service”, consolidate the results of reducing the overall customs clearance time of imports and exports, and strictly control the operation time of each link of port customs clearance through the monitoring of the whole process of cargo customs clearance, so as to provide stable customs clearance expectations for the majority of enterprises. Comprehensively use trade facilitation measures such as “release before inspection” to support the rapid customs clearance of bulk commodities and high-tech products, and speed up the resolution of difficulties and blockages in the berthing, release, and weight assessment of mineral products, grain, and auto parts import companies. problems, fully release the dividends of reform policies, and continuously reduce institutional transaction costs.