Chinanews.com, Beijing, February 22 The "2022 Chinese Archaeological New Discovery" that has attracted much attention was announced on February 22. Sitai Neolithic Site, Nanzuo Neolithic Site in Qingyang City, Gansu Province, Yinxu Shang Wang Mausoleum and Surrounding Sites in Anyang City, Henan Province, Hebosuo Bronze Age Site in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, and Xixia Porcelain Kiln Site in Suyukou, Helan County, Ningxia, etc. Six major site excavation research projects were selected, and another six site projects were shortlisted.

The “Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Archeology Forum · 2022 New Archaeological Discoveries in China” was held in Beijing on the same day. Researcher Chen Xingcan, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and director of the Institute of Archeology, released the selected and shortlisted projects for the 2022 Chinese Archaeological New Discoveries.

——The Paleolithic Site of Liangzi (from Yunxian County), Xuetang, Shiyan City, Hubei Province. Xuetang Liangzi (Yun County Man) site is located in Shiyan City, Hubei Province. It is a Paleolithic site with ancient humans, ancient animals and stone artifacts. The newly discovered “Yunxian Man” No. 3 skull in 2022 is the best-preserved ancient human skull fossil discovered in the Eurasian inland so far, and it retains important anatomical features. “Yunxian Man” is at the middle node of the 2 million-year evolution of Homo erectus, which has verified the million-year history of human evolution in China and provided important information for exploring major historical issues such as the evolution model of ancient humans in East Asia.

——Sitai Neolithic Site in Shangyi County, Hebei Province. The Sitai site is located in Shangyi County, Hebei Province, 10,400-6,400 years ago. It is the largest and well-preserved early-middle Neolithic site discovered in Northwest Hebei in recent years. Among them, the characteristics of the house sites, stone tools and pottery remains in the first and second phases all reflect the process of continuous development, filling the gaps in the early Neolithic culture in the Yanliao cultural area, and demonstrating the cultural history of thousands of years in northern China. , providing important materials for major academic topics such as exploring the transition from the Paleolithic Age to the Neolithic Age and exploring the root system of Chinese civilization.

——The Neolithic Site of Nanzuo, Qingyang City, Gansu Province. Located in Qingyang City, Gansu Province, the Nanzuo site is a large-scale high-level central settlement with the nature of a city in the late Yangshao period. The core area of ​​the site covers an area of ​​about 300,000 square meters, surrounded by nine rammed earth platforms. “Miyagi” is located in the north of the center of “Jiutai”, with an area of ​​about 3600 square meters and surrounded by moats. The main hall is located in the center of “Miyagi”, with an area of ​​about 600 square meters. The discovery of the Nanzuo site shows that the Longdong area has entered a civilized society as early as 5,000 years ago, which is of great significance for understanding the important position of this area in the formation of Chinese civilization and demonstrating the history of Chinese civilization for more than 5,000 years.

——Remains of Shang Wang Mausoleum and its surrounding areas in Yinxu, Anyang City, Henan Province. Yinxu Shang Mausoleum is located in the northwest of Anyang City, Henan Province. Through large-scale exploration and archaeological excavation, it is confirmed that there are two surrounding ditches in the area of ​​the Shang King’s Mausoleum, which are juxtaposed from east to west and closed respectively. These discoveries have broken through the previous understanding of the structure of the tombs of the Shang kings. The survey also discovered road ditches and intersections on the arterial road between the palace area and the royal tomb area. The large-scale Western Zhou ruins discovered in the southwest of the Shang King’s Mausoleum provide important materials for the study of Zhou people’s destruction of Shang and the state governance of the Zhou Dynasty.

——The Bronze Age Site of Hebosuo, Kunming City, Yunnan Province. The Hebosuo Site is located in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, and is the core residential area of ​​Shizhaishan Culture. The excavation found roads, building foundation trenches, 837 pieces of mud seals and more than 1,000 bamboo slips with characters, etc., which confirmed that this area was the seat of Yizhou County in the Han Dynasty, and strongly proved that the Western Han Dynasty was effective in present-day Yunnan. rule. The archaeological cultural sequence of the Dianchi Basin from the Shang and Zhou Dynasties to the Qin and Han Dynasties constructed by the Hebosuo site vividly demonstrates the process of the region from diversity to integration and finally into the Chinese nation community.

——The Xixia Porcelain Kiln Site at Suyukou, Helan County, Ningxia. The Suyukou porcelain kiln site is located in Suyukou, Helan County, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The porcelain kiln was created and fired in the early Xixia Dynasty. The unearthed “official” character saggers and fine white porcelain indicate that the products of this kiln were used by the Xixia court. The only Xixia official kiln site discovered by archeology so far. Its fine white porcelain absorbs the techniques of kiln systems in the north and south in terms of modeling and production technology, thus forming a new type of kiln industry – Helan kiln. This discovery fills the gap in the history of firing fine white porcelain in Xixia and even the entire Northwest region, and has important academic value for exploring the development of the porcelain industry in the Song and Song Dynasties.

The six shortlisted projects of “New Archaeological Discoveries in China in 2022″ are:

——Lingjiatan Neolithic site in Hanshan County, Anhui Province. The Lingjiatan site is located in Hanshan County, Anhui Province. It is a Neolithic central settlement site dating back to 5800-5300 years ago, with a total area of ​​about 1.6 million square meters. More than 260 relics were unearthed from the newly discovered sacrificial pit, including the largest stone axe and jade huang so far seen at the site. The discovery of large public buildings represented by large red-burned earth remains proves that there are high-level public ceremonial buildings in Lingjiatan, and they have a clear sacrificial function. As one of the sources of the Liangzhu civilization and a key node in the civilization process of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the archaeological discoveries at the Lingjiatan site provide key data for the study of the origin, formation and development of Chinese civilization.

——The Bronze Age Site at Jirentaigoukou, Nileke County, Xinjiang. The Jiren Taigoukou site is located in Nileke County, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and consists of the residential area and the remains of a high platform. The remains of Gaotai are a large square-shaped bucket-shaped tomb, which is the largest, highest-sized, and relatively well-preserved stone tomb of the Bronze Age found in Xinjiang and even the Eurasian grassland so far. significance. The wooden wheel discovered is the earliest and most complete wooden wheel material found in China, which provides a more sufficient basis for the study of the Silk Road in the Eurasian Grassland, especially the cultural exchanges between Xinjiang and the eastern part of the Eurasian Grassland 3,000 years ago. evidence.

——The site of Shang and Zhou Dynasties in Xitou, Xunyi County, Shaanxi Province. Located in Xunyi County, Shaanxi Province, the Xitou site is one of the largest Shang and Zhou settlements discovered in the Jinghe River Basin. The discovery of large-scale city sites and building foundations in the Western Zhou Dynasty, the Weigou cemetery and many “A”-shaped tombs, copper smelting remains, grain storage pits, etc., all indicate that this is a high-level site. The Shang and Zhou relics at the Xitou site have a large scale, rich connotations, high-level tombs, and a long continuation period. They have established a regional chronological sequence of the Shang and Zhou dynasties, which provides a basis for the study of the evolution of settlements in the Jinghe River Basin and the social changes of the Shang and Zhou Dynasties, as well as the exploration of the origin and development model of Zhou civilization. , Looking for the related remains of “Bin” and “Jingshi” in the literature provided important archaeological materials.

——Bronze Age cemetery of Laolongtou, Yanyuan County, Sichuan. The Laolongtou cemetery is located in Yanyuan County, Sichuan Province, with a core area of ​​about 12,000 square meters. More than 1,400 tombs were excavated this time, dating from the Shang Dynasty to the early Western Han Dynasty. sequence. The Laolongtou cemetery highlights the diversity of the Yanyuan bronze culture, and demonstrates the history of bronze cultural exchanges in the Southwest, Northwest, and Eurasian grasslands.

——Shuomen Ancient Port Site, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province. Shuomen Ancient Port Site is located outside Shuomen, the north gate of the ancient city of Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. Remains of city gates, wharves, plank roads, stilted buildings, shipwrecks, wells, etc. were found in the ruins. Dozens of tons of ancient porcelain pieces were unearthed from the ruins, mainly products of Longquan kiln, which are trade porcelains, which proves that Wenzhou ancient port is the starting point and hub port for shipping to achieve the prosperous scene of “Longquan in the world“. The Shuomen ancient port site is huge in scale and rich in connotation, forming a complete trinity system integrating city, port, and waterway. Its discovery fills the gap in the port heritage of the Maritime Silk Road at home and abroad, and has important academic significance.

——The family cemetery of Zhang Rong, King of Jinan in Yuan Dynasty, Jinan City, Shandong Province. The Zhang Rong family cemetery is located in Licheng District, Jinan City, Shandong Province. In the 32 tombs excavated this time, a total of more than 500 pieces (groups) of various types of porcelain and pottery figurines were unearthed, including more than 40 pieces of official kiln porcelain and blue and white porcelain, and more than 100 pieces of stone inscriptions such as stone tablets and stone statues. Zhang Rong was a Marquis of the Han Dynasty and was posthumously named the King of Jinan, and most of his descendants held official positions. Zhang Rong’s tomb is the largest and most complex Yuan Dynasty tomb discovered in China. The tomb murals and unearthed pottery figurines reflect the communication and integration of the Han and Mongolian peoples, and the stone inscriptions provide important archaeological data for the study of the cemetery system and official system of the Yuan Dynasty.

It is understood that the Archeology Forum of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences was founded in 2002. It is an academic forum on Chinese archeology in the new era hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and undertaken by the Institute of Archeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Archaeological Magazine. The stage for displaying archaeological discoveries and the academic podium for new archaeological developments aim to promote academic exchanges in archaeology and promote the prosperity and development of Chinese archaeology in the new era. (over)