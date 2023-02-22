A group of Russian hackers have claimed responsibility for a massive cyber attack on Italy. Six attacks, on as many sites of Italian institutions and companies. The group, NoName 057(16), said it began the offensive in response to Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Ukraine. The sites attacked would be that of the Carabinieri, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defense but also those of companies such as the Bper bank and the utility company A2a. From what has been verified in these hours, the institutional sites sometimes have access problems. While no problems have been encountered so far on the companies’ sites.

The claim arrived in the morning on Russian propaganda Telegram channels and is involving a multitude of sites, which are unreachable. And new attacks could arrive in the next few hours and days.

“Italy will provide Ukraine with the sixth package of military assistance, which will include three types of air defense systems,” the hackers wrote on their official Telegram channel. All messages were shared with an image of a bear, a clear reference to Russia, giving a paw to the Italian flag.

“As Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a press conference in Kiev, we are talking about the SAMP-T, Skyguard and Spike anti-tank systems. Today we will continue our fascinating journey through Russophobic Italy”. All messages end with a message in Russian: “Towards our victory”, tracing the ‘Z’, the letter that has become famous for branding Russian tanks present on Ukrainian territory.