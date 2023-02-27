Home News In Aipe ‘La Chula’ was captured
News

In Aipe ‘La Chula’ was captured

by admin
In Aipe ‘La Chula’ was captured

The woman requested for the crime of personal injury must serve a sentence.

Uniformed men from the Aipe Police station, managed to capture Dirley Lopez Avilés, 45-year-old “La chula”, resident in the Chicalá de Aipe settlement, in Carrera 5 with Calle 4 of the Centro neighborhood of that municipality, who at At the time of verifying his identity document, he registers an arrest warrant in force for the crime of Intentional Personal Injury, in order to serve a 21-month prison sentence.

The captured woman was left at the disposal of the requesting judicial authority with the purpose of complying with the sentence imposed, upon being found responsible for the crime cited in advance.

“We continue to yield important results in favor of citizen security and coexistence, apprehending those criminal actors who commit crimes in our jurisdiction,” the authorities stated.

See also  Weather forecast: truce over, thunderstorms are back

You may also like

Vaccination for girls in Cali against the Human...

The rhinos attack and run the pickup truck...

Council denied salary increase project for firefighters

The passionate speech of the third-year girl ignited...

Snowfall in the upper Val di Bisenzio, the...

One dead and dozens injured in aftershock of...

CCTV exposes hidden safety hazards of magnetic stationery:...

James Bond novels to be republished without racial...

Is the opinion of the Court of Auditors...

Four members of the criminal gang “Los Chacales”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy