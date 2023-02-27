The woman requested for the crime of personal injury must serve a sentence.

Uniformed men from the Aipe Police station, managed to capture Dirley Lopez Avilés, 45-year-old “La chula”, resident in the Chicalá de Aipe settlement, in Carrera 5 with Calle 4 of the Centro neighborhood of that municipality, who at At the time of verifying his identity document, he registers an arrest warrant in force for the crime of Intentional Personal Injury, in order to serve a 21-month prison sentence.

The captured woman was left at the disposal of the requesting judicial authority with the purpose of complying with the sentence imposed, upon being found responsible for the crime cited in advance.

“We continue to yield important results in favor of citizen security and coexistence, apprehending those criminal actors who commit crimes in our jurisdiction,” the authorities stated.