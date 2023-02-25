Home News in Emilia-Romagna 213 projects already financed with the PNRR — Emilia-Romagna Region
Rural houses or buildings intended for agricultural activities, such as water or windmills, oil mills, dairies, rural schoolsbut also barns, shelters, stables, ovens, wells, hydraulic systems, fountains, drinking troughs, and buildings of culture, religion and local tradition, such as chapels, rural churches, votive aedicules. Assets that with their presence characterize the landscape of our countryside and can allow a sustainable tourist-cultural use of the area and linked to local traditions and culture.

Il restoration and enhancement of these structures is the goal of the tender “Rural Pnrr” which, promoted last spring, financed in Emilia-Romagna 213 project proposals (out of 499 projects received) which overall involve 333 benifor a total of 27.6 million euros financed by the Pnrr, on a total investment of works equal to beyond 46 million euros.

The interventions in 9 are also starting historic parks and gardens of Emilia-Romagna and 7 courses have already been activated to train ‘historic gardeners’.

