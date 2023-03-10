Lääne rescue center relaxes the ban on going on ice in inland waterways.

Starting tomorrow, March 11, in the Lääne region (Pärnu, Järva, Rapla and Lääne maa) you can go on the ice of inland water bodies, the only ban will remain in effect in Saare and Hiiuma.

“Our measurements show that the cold temperatures of the last week have grown enough ice in inland water bodies, so people can go out on the ice again to enjoy winter pleasures,” said Tarmo Voltein, head of the prevention office of the Lääne rescue center. Unfortunately, the ice conditions of the inland water bodies of Saare and Hiiumaa are uneven, so the ban on going to the ice on the islands remains in force.

However, Voltein reminds people that they should always be careful when going on the ice and not forget about safety. Before going out on the ice, you need to assess your health and strength in order to return to the shore without any problems. You should not go fishing alone, and you must inform your loved ones about your departure. Before leaving home, check that the mobile phone battery is full, the phone is in a waterproof bag and ice picks are in the pocket.

The dangers of going on the ice must also be discussed with children. Adults should keep in mind that for safety reasons, children should not be allowed on the ice alone even when the ice conditions are good.

Before going on the ice, it is worth getting to know the ice conditions. The ice thickness of inland waterways can be monitored on the map of the Rescue Board. Rescuers regularly check the ice conditions, and the data is immediately entered into the map application.

If you get into trouble, lose your sense of direction or notice someone in distress, report it to 112 immediately.

