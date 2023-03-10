Faced with the announcements of drug shortages, the Colombian Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (ASCIF) clarified to the public opinion that:

1. Regarding what the National Pharmaceutical Industry produces, it currently has the stock of medicines to satisfy local demand according to the needs of Colombians.

2. Factors such as the rise in the dollar and the high cost of inputs to manufacture medicines affect the price situation in the pharmaceutical market.

3. It is important to understand that within the distribution chain the participation of the National Pharmaceutical Industry corresponds to manufacturing and not to distribution or direct sale to EPS and drugstores. (See image 01 download link – chain actors)

4. It is known that there are imported medicines that are not going to be marketed again in Colombia, which makes it totally relevant and crucial to resume the work groups in which all the actors in the chain participate, in order to identify a preventive and not reactive way. scenario that can be avoided.

In this sense, INVIMA is required to move forward with the almost 20,000 procedures that are in arrears. In addition, the National Pharmaceutical Industry has the capacity to manufacture imported medicines.

Enalapril, Spironolactone, Trazadone, Acetaminophen, Diclofenac, Meloxicam, Oxycodone, Ibuprofen, Levonorgestrel, Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Metoprolol Tartrate, Carbamazepine, Levetiracetam, Sodium Divalproate, Metformin, Abacavir, Bosentan, Warfarin that are now on the drug list in scarcity, are within the stock of the laboratories of the National Pharmaceutical Industry.

“It is necessary to promote the reindustrialization of the country, promoting the local production of medicines, generating synergies and work groups in which the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism play an important role where local production is given a privilege and encouraging this production even for medicines that this industry does not manufacture today.” Said Clara Isabel Rodríguez, executive director of the ASCIF.

The country’s pharmaceutical industry is always and will be willing to work hand in hand with all the actors in the sector, therefore it is important to have synergies and support through an assertive articulation and strengthening of this industry, in order to guarantee the population the full operation of the entire chain, our plants and laboratories in order to meet the needs and demands of Colombians.

This sector represented 12.2% of the Industrial GDP and 1.5% of the GDP in Colombia, in 10 years it has managed to grow 84.2% and contributes to the national industry 80% of units sold that has recently been affected due to a decrease in sales that has been identified as representing between 30 and 40% despite the fact that the production plants have remained fully operational.

About Clara Isabel Rodríguez Serrano: Specialist in Social Security, Administration in Health Services, Public Law and Master in Social Services from the Alcalá de Henares University of Spain. Current executive director of the Colombian Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry – ASCIF

