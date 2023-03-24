Home News In Lutsk, a woman wanted to sell a baby – photo
In Ukraine, where the other day a mother threw her two-month-old son out of the window of the fifth floor, in Volyn, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the regional prosecutor’s office, a Volyn woman was exposed for trafficking a minor child. This was reported in the General Prosecutor’s Office.

“According to the investigation, the woman took care of the unwanted son of her 23-year-old girlfriend, whom she secretly gave birth to at home in April 2022 and gave birth the next day. Soon after, she decided to sell the 11-month-old boy for 30,000 US dollars without entering into any agreements required by Ukrainian law and drawing up adoption documents. While handing over the child to the buyer, she was detained in Lutsk. At present, the woman has been notified of the suspicion. The issue of selecting a preventive measure for her is being resolved. The child was removed, she is in a hospital.”says the message.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Investigative Department of the GUNP in the Volyn region.

As “FACTS” wrote, the Shevchenkiv District Court of Kyiv recently sentenced a woman who was involved in the corruption of her minor daughter and even allowed adults to rape her for money.

