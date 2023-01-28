The idea had been brewing since the mid-1990s, but the terrifying scenario of guerrilla and paramilitary warfare prevented any progress. Today, with the dawn of a new era of peace and tranquility for Media Luna, jurisdiction of San Diego (Cesar)the initiative to create a community radio station is reborn through which the inhabitants can express themselves freely and independently about their living environment, the problems and needs that afflict them.

Inhabitants of Media Luna counted THE PYLON their expectations about the different spaces that community station can provide. Some say that it could encompass the peasant and youth sector with innovative programs; others believe it should generate environmental awareness and the care of ecosystems.

“The idea of ​​the station began when I was a child of 15 or 16 years old, but due to the violence the project could not be consolidated. This year we wanted to resume. We hope that the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies Open the call to participate. The goal is for the community to have its own medium, where it can express itself freely. Also, you want to reach young people, with programs that allow them to build their life projects”, said Elkin Cárdenas, leader of the initiative.

Regarding the territorial scope of the project and the support that is expected to be received from the local and national government, Cárdenas indicated: “This project would also benefit the townships of Tocaimo, El Rincón and the different paths. The inhabitants of Media Luna are waiting. These initiatives are done practically with their own nails and with their own efforts. It takes the state support so that one can develop a little more and make those aspirations come true”.

Similarly, before the eventual start of work of the station, a possible programming grid has been thought of. “From 5 to 7 in the morning, a program aimed at the peasant sector. We are also thinking about having some music and information. Also, that the station can serve as a link between the community and government entities ”, Cárdenas specified to this medium.

For his part, Carlos Calderón, mayor of San Diego, assured that is willing to meet with leaders of this initiative whenever they want. “Everything that can be done for the community is done“, said.

Finally, the importance of the Media Luna community radio station also having a preponderant space for environmental theme.

“The idea is that the environmental table also has a space at that station. We are coordinating that. Also, we want to bring recommendations and talks to the community. This project is very interesting and timely. Hopefully we can have the support of the local and national government “said Libernel García, a teacher and community leader from Media Luna.

ALEXANDER GUTIERREZ/ EL PILON