In Puerto Gaitán they discovered an arms depot of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia

The National Police in conjunction with the National Army in the last hours managed in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, Meta, the discovery of an illegal deposit and the seizure of war material belonging to the ‘Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego’ substructure of the Self-Defense Forces Gaitanists of Colombia (AGC).

According to the report, this material, including 08 grenades for 81-mm caliber mortar and 08 grenades for 60-mm caliber mortar, was intended to strengthen the criminal wing of this illegal armed group in the departments of Meta and Vichada.

The authorities executed this operation thanks to the administration of a human source, who warned about the location of this war material at the hands of members of the armed group.

In view of the information obtained about the location of this material, it was in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, on the road that leads from Meta to the department of Vichada.

This explosive material was presented to the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying weapons, ammunition and explosives for the exclusive use of the armed forces.

Source: Meta Police

