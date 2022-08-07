Even the Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen, who stayed in the Baia del Silenzio in Sestri Levante, where a festival dedicated to him is held every year, would probably have appreciated the silent invasion of the 5,000 participants of the Silent Disco, where they dance to the rhythm of different genres of music after putting on an acoustic headset. No sound tears the night but the spectacle of the 5,000 dancing by the sea is remarkable.

Back after two years of hiatus due to a pandemic, the Silent Disco has once again brought joy to the tourist town of the Ligurian Riviera. “Organizing such an event on one of the most exclusive beaches in Liguria – explains the mayor Valentina Ghio – might seem like a gamble, but seeing thousands of young people dancing by the sea was really like living an Andersen’s fairy tale”.

The organization of the Mojotic association and the logistics managed by Mediaterraneo Servizi, a subsidiary of the Municipality, made it possible to bring the 5,000 to the beach without problems:

everything went smoothly thanks to the presence of 60 police units, 60 private security officers and then teams of operators who sanitized and cleaned up the entire beach at dawn. The lucky 5,000 who managed to rent headphones before sold out, began the dances at 11pm and continued until three, on the rhythms proposed by 5 DJs, who played on three different music channels. And the boys each danced at their own pace, all with the spirit of pure fun.

Eight lifeguards were also at work all night, preventing the most rowdy from ending up in the sea. In the end, the Croce Verde public assistance had to carry out only a few interventions for alcohol abuse or to give support to those who lost their strength due to the heat.

“After the free concert by Roberto Vecchioni – explains Marcello Massucco, director of Mediaterraneo Servizi – and the Bagnun festival in Riva Trigoso, the largest in Italy to enhance blue fish and the only one completely free, we have specialized in large events. The Silent disco was challenging both for the location and for the army of people who revolved around the event. Now we will move on to over 50 weddings booked directly on the beach in the Bay of Silence “.