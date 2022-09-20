CCTV News: Today (September 19), the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “This Decade of China“. The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Natural Resources said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country has adhered to and implemented the strictest cultivated land protection system, firmly guarded the red line of 1.8 billion mu of cultivated land protection, and consolidated the national food security foundation.

Liu Guohong, chief engineer of the party group member of the Ministry of Natural Resources: Over the past decade, the protection of cultivated land has achieved remarkable results, achieving the goal of 1.865 billion mu of cultivated land in 2020 set by the State Council, and keeping the red line of cultivated land. Especially in the past two years, the trend of decreasing cultivated land has been initially curbed, and the total cultivated land nationwide will achieve a net increase in 2021.

Liu Guohong said that over the past ten years, my country has continuously tightened the legal system for farmland protection. Improve laws and regulations, revise and implement the Land Administration Law and the Implementation Regulations of the Land Administration Law, and promulgate and implement the Black Land Protection Law. In addition, the state has strictly defined red lines for the protection of arable land and permanent basic farmland. Implement the priority of arable land protection. In the compilation of the National Land and Spatial Planning Outline and the delineation of the “three districts and three lines”, the amount of arable land and the permanent basic farmland protection tasks are fully allocated and assigned by location, so that the priority is delineated and should be delineated. Do your best, and do your best.

At the same time, the Ministry of Natural Resources strengthened the supervision and inspection of the responsibilities of local governments at all levels for the protection of cultivated land, and continued to urge rectification; it also used satellite remote sensing technology to carry out law enforcement of land satellite images, timely discovered and seriously investigated and dealt with violations of laws and regulations, and publicly notified the whole society of typical cases , play a deterrent effect.