Inauguration!Honduras embassy in China opens in Beijing – Xinhua English.news.cn

On the morning of June 11, the Honduras embassy in China opened in Beijing. Honduran Foreign Minister Reina and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang jointly unveiled the embassy.

On March 25 this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Honduras issued a statement officially announcing the “severance of diplomatic relations” with Taiwan, China. The next day, China and Honduras signed the “Joint Communique between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations”, confirming the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level between the two countries. Honduras became China‘s 182nd country to establish diplomatic relations with China.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hong Kong more than two months ago, the Hong Kong side has been actively promoting the construction of the embassy in China, and has received strong support and assistance from the Chinese side. According to what the reporter learned at the opening ceremony, Honduras is establishing a permanent site. After the embassy opens, the staff will increase. Brod, a staff member of the embassy, ​​told reporters in Chinese: “China is so big, our diplomatic mission in China There will be no shortage of staff.”

At this time, President Castro of Honduras is on a state visit to China. The new diplomatic relations between China and Honduras have made all parties full of expectations. Before his visit to China, President Castro posted on international social media that the reconstruction of Honduras requires new politics. , scientific, technical, commercial and cultural perspectives. Not only does Honduras need to obtain new ideas from China‘s development, but China also needs to continue to make new partners in Latin American countries, enhance political mutual trust, and deepen practical cooperation.

(CCTV reporter Kong Linlin, Zhao Jing, Liu Gang, Zhou Kun)