IVREA. There are 15 competitors of InCanto Summer Festival 2022 and they are aged between 21 and 49 years. Noemi Mariani (born in 2006), from Gela, in the province of Catania, began studying singing at the age of 7. You define yourself as a pop artist, determined, stubborn and very sensitive. The artist she appreciates most is Madame, but the musical style that inspires her is that of Ultimo. Aurora Pacia (2000), from Gela, she has been studying singing since she was 10 years old. In 2018 she was the winner of the Una voce per la Sicilia award and, in 2019, she was ranked second in the Je so pazz competition. You don’t fit into a well-defined musical style. Luca Di Stefano (2000), from Catania, took her first singing lessons at the age of 16. He is now studying at the conservatory and, in 2019, he was 3rd at Together Now. As a musical style he is placed on Soul R & B but is also fascinated by jazz, gospel and funk. Massimiliano Petronilli known as Max (1973), from Civitavecchia, in the province of Rome, he has sung since he was a child. Alongside his artistic career, he teaches singing. In 2020 he was a regular guest of Sanremo doc. Federico Aimonino (1981), was born and lives in Noasca, in the Orco Valley, in Canavese. He studied singing and participated in various competitions also at national level and was a finalist in Cantagiro, Castrocaro and Sanremo Giovani. Giulia Iacone (2005), from Biella, began singing at the age of 4, even before making it his dream. In 2019, she was the lead voice in the play The Night of Musicals. She loves pop, soul and blues. Angela Sowagain (1993), from Ostuni, in the province of Brindisi. Mom remembers that at the age of 3 she was already singing, using the brush as a microphone. Her style is pop-rock and, in 2007, she won the Castrocaro Festival. She was an actress, playing the role of Nancy in the films I Love Only You, in 2015, and The Christmas Dinner, in 2016. Christian Sciascia (1992), born in Caltagirone, in the province of Catania, singer and vocal coach, lives and works in Gela, is the son of art. In 2015 he founded the Harmonious singing school, in Gela, and at the same time deepened his study and specialized as a vocal coach. Since 2017 he has been the organizer and artistic director of The voice of summer, in Gela.

Jessica Grande (1996), from Turin, sings since the age of 4, studied singing, solfeggio, acting, diction, dance at the Teatro Nuovo high school in Turin. She defines herself as charismatic, chameleonic and concrete.

Marilena De Mauro (1990), from Tonengo di Mazzè, in the province of Turin, is the other Canavese competitor. She works as a librarian and museum clerk, but she hopes, one day, to be able to devote herself only to singing that she has been studying for 17 years. She has won many singing competitions, and she is inspired by Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Mina and Elisa. Sebastiano Mocci (1979), from Carloforte, currently lives in Cagliari. At 8 she began studying piano and at 16 singing, studying modern singing. A short time ago, he finished first at the Mogol-Battisti Festival. He loves to interpret and arrange both the music of the 60s and the current one in an acoustic key. Alessandra Procacci (1990), from Rome, in 2011 she participated, as a student, in the Amici program and, in 2019, she was a finalist in All togheter now. Daniela Pisciotta (1982), from Bologna, aka Isa J, is a talented singer-songwriter. She participated in All Together and, in 2020, she ranked second in Sanremo new proposals, with an unpublished lei of her, You will write my name. Maurizio Pallotta (1991), from Castel di Sangro, aka Mr Pallotta, showed interest in music from an early age. He studied opera singing with Piero Mazzocchetti. The meeting with Edoardo Vianello started an artistic partnership which culminated in the production of his first album, Non You Can’t Miss Always.

Gaia Gemmellaro (2001), from Nicolosi, in the province of Catania, began singing and performing from an early age. She has successfully participated in various competitions and her favorite musical genre is pop-indie.