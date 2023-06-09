Inclusive communication, awarded winners of ‘3 December’ – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 08 – A report dedicated to a Swiss ‘ghetto’ school for people with disabilities won the first edition of the journalistic award, conceived and promoted by Cpd-Consulta for People in Difficulty, ‘December 3 – Paolo Osiride Ferrero’. This afternoon at Palazzo Madama, in Turin, the award ceremony of the initiative dedicated to Osiride Ferrero, who died in July 2017, was held for 20 years as secretary and president of the Consulta. This first edition was won by Sabrina Pisu and Gianni Cipriano, for the article, which appeared in l’Espresso, entitled ‘Inclusion in Switzerland – My son confined to a ghetto school for people with disabilities’. Two hundred works were examined by the jury presided over by the director of ANSA, Luigi Contu.



“We need to tell people in difficulty so that they can have a very high quality of life – explained the president of Cpd, Francesca Bisacco -. It is a very ambitious and very difficult process. But by documenting ourselves and being curious we will certainly be able to generate the change”.



The organizers have announced that next year the ‘3 December’ award will be at the center of a festival dedicated to inclusive communication. The Minister for Disability Alessandra Locatelli greeted and thanked those present with a video message. Even the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, sent a video in which he congratulated all the winners. (HANDLE).

