To guarantee spaces for physical activity and recreation during the holiday season and the beginning of the year, some venues and activities are open or will begin in the coming days, with the aim of benefiting the inhabitants of the city and its visitors.

Among the stages are the Juan Pablo II track, which has already opened its doors from Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturdays from 6:00 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The aquatic complex for free practice will return on Tuesday, January 10. Initially it will be from Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. All news will be reported on the official channels.

Similarly, the bike lanes return this Sunday, January 8 and Monday, January 9 along the river route, from the Mother Laura Bridge (in the north) to the Aguacatala station (in the south), in addition to the El Poblado and Estadio routes , the latter until 12 noon and the other two until 1:00 pm

For Tuesday the 10th and Thursday the 12th, the bike lanes will only be enabled on their way to the Stadium and from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm Additionally, due to the lighting in the river area, the bike lane will not yet operate there during the week.

“At INDER Medellín we are happy to start this 2023 with the sports and recreational offer for the city. We will open the Juan Pablo II track, the cycle path of the river, Town and Stadium. In addition, the aquatic complex will be available for free practice; We are happy that the city is activating with us and we will be announcing the return of all the programs”, stated the director of INDER Medellín, Cristian Sánchez.

More than 486 thousand people benefited in 2022 from the recreational sports venues managed by INDER. During these vacation days they have been enabled, mainly, for free practice and reservations are made directly on site. The SIMON digital platform is not yet enabled.