Ingenuity guards the original heart and teacher’s way of inheritance

——Remember Li Jianguo, the most beautiful teacher in 2022

From the only full-time staff in the metalworking practice field, to bringing a teaching team including 7 national technical experts and 14 Tianjin technical experts, Li Jianguo, the most beautiful teacher in 2022 and director of the Mechanical Engineering Training Center of Tianjin Vocational University, guards the original intention with ingenuity, Inheriting the Dao with the Way of Teachers, write the chapter of being a teacher for the development of vocational education and the times.

After graduating from middle school in 1987, Li Jianguo entered the Xingtai Labor Technical School. In 1990, he was admitted to Tianjin Vocational and Technical Teachers College. Li Jianguo was hired by Tianjin Vocational University to build a metalworking practice field after graduation because he obtained a “double certificate” of a graduation certificate and a vocational skills certificate.

“At that time, students from our side had to go to Hebei University of Technology or Tianjin University for internships. The school had long wanted to build a metalworking practice field, and the factory building was already built, but no one had no money, so they had to rent out the factory building to Others make cakes.” Li Jianguo recalled that after he arrived at the school, the school invested 200,000 yuan through the project and bought 6 ordinary lathes produced by Shenyang Machine Tool Factory. “The most important equipment is available, but there is basically no supporting facilities for it. We will do it ourselves.”

Abandoned desks, wooden boards were removed to make holes for shutters, and corner irons of bookshelves that were eliminated were used as supports… Li Jianguo went to school as a lathe worker. When he was preparing for a metalworking practice field, he did all kinds of work, right There is also a better understanding of what might happen in practice.

“To make a toolbox, you need to use electric welding. You can’t see anything when you wear a mask and don’t open the welding gun. When you take the mask and weld, the glasses burst out a little bit.” Li Jianguo said, “The high temperature of more than 1,000 degrees actually made the lenses It melted at that point, and after it melted, it stuck, and I lost two pairs of glasses at that time.”

The hard work of starting a business made Li Jianguo realize that what he learned from books is far from practical operation, and skills and experience cannot be completely conveyed through words, but must be acquired through hands-on operation. In teaching, pure consumption practice is the norm, and the parts processed by students are often discarded, which has no reuse value, and also pushes up the cost of metalworking practice. In this regard, Li Jianguo made up his mind to organize internships in full accordance with the real production requirements.

Since 2004, in order to better implement the integration of production and education, Tianjin Vocational University has combined the metalworking practice field for pure teaching and the school-run factory for pure production in the scientific research industry department. The products produced by the metalworking internship are directly supplied to the factory. “At that time, many colleagues asserted that they could not do it. Because of the same production-education integration model, many schools gave up after trying for one to two years. I think we should start with the teaching team. The teachers are very proficient in products and processing techniques. Only when he eats very well can he take the students to actual production.” Li Jianguo said, “Whether it’s a student who stayed in school or recruited, he didn’t do teaching for the first two years, only production, like a front-line worker in an enterprise, working on the machine tool every day. Practicing skills. There are so many skilled talents, all of which are produced through the production of actual products, you really can’t fool yourself, because in the end, other companies will install the parts you produce on the products.”

The teachers of the training center did not have a high academic starting point, but under the leadership of Li Jianguo, with the spirit of steadfastness and hard work, batches of craftsmen from large countries came out from here. Many people have won a number of national and Tianjin honors, 22 people have won the Tianjin May 1st Labor Medal, and 25 people have won the title of Tianjin New Long March Assaulter. In order to motivate the teachers, the school agreed that all the central teachers will sign a contract with the company when they enter the factory, and transfer to the school’s establishment after obtaining the national technical experts. In 2016, Huitong became a national high-tech enterprise. The training center has developed into an integration of production, learning and research. It is mainly responsible for the research and development, trial production and precision parts processing of new products of research institutes and military enterprises, with an annual output value of tens of millions of yuan.

By actively carrying out education and teaching reform and innovation, Li Jianguo led the team to summarize teaching experience and form teaching results, published a total of 31 papers and edited 12 training textbooks; gave full play to the advantages of skilled talent teams, actively served enterprises, carried out technical research, and solved the production technology of enterprises. Problems, innovative achievements have been formed, 52 patents have been applied, and 38 have been authorized.

On July 1 last year, national skills master Li Jianguo and his 2010 class student, Chengdu skills master Guo Jinpeng, who is also a national model teacher, jointly boarded the viewing platform to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. When it comes to students, Li Jianguo is very proud, “The Ministry of Education has a total of 64 national advanced model representatives, including two of our teachers and apprentices. I told Guo Jinpeng that youth is better than blue, and I see students become technical experts and students. Gold medal coaches, making contributions to the country, this is what makes our teachers most gratified.”

