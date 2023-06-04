International financial organizations reiterate their support for government security plans

In four years, the government of President Nayib Bukele has managed to restore the hope and peace that Salvadorans have yearned for for decades, thanks to the security strategy that he has implemented since he took office.

Results that are recognized by international financial organizations such as the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI).

“The transformation that El Salvador has had in terms of security has captured the eyes of the world; The tranquility that Salvadorans now live was a historical debt that for many years had not been able to be settled,” said CABEI director for El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez.

The war against gangs waged by the Government has had several strategic allies, among them CABEI, which, through financing security plans, has trusted the vision of the President who maintains the well-being of honest Salvadorans as a priority in his plans. .

“As CABEI we invest and trust in the Territorial Control Plan in its phases II and III. We are convinced that it is a commitment to families and their quality of life”, emphasized the director of the bank.

The Territorial Control Plan has allowed the country to record historic reductions in all crimes with a high social impact, especially in the area of ​​homicides. In this 2023 he managed to accumulate the equivalent of a year without murders, an unprecedented event in the history of El Salvador.

The forceful transformations in the area of ​​security are a key element to continue building the country that all Salvadorans deserve and so that they have more and better development opportunities.

“When there is security, everything changes. Both individual and country opportunities appear, tourism grows, more investment is attracted and, therefore, progress is made on development issues. We remain as the strategic partner for the country, prioritizing the lives of the people”, confirmed Rodríguez.