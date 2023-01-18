More than 20 sailboats that arrived at the International Marina of Santa Marta since January 12 sail through the waters of the Bay this Wednesday, adorning the landscape.

The boats are part of the ‘World ARC’, which offers a mix of company cruising and free time to explore at each destination they arrive at. The trip left from Saint Lucia and Australia.

Families with children, retirees or “adult gap year” are part of the excursion. The fleet stays together and its members carry out activities on land as a group. In the last hours the participants of ‘World ARC’ visited the Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino and its botanical garden. They also toured the Tairona Gold Museum and strolled through the Historic Center.

during his stay in Santa Martawere in activities with Fundehumac, a charity dedicated to helping underprivileged children through education and encouraging them to aim for a bright future.

As explained by the Dimar, the 23 sailboats remain in the International Marina until today, January 18. The next destination is Panama.

Rally activities

At each scheduled rally destination they meet a program of social activities and tours. Some are included in the registration fees, while others are optional.

On trips they try to cross oceans as friends supporting each other in the sea.

It might interest you: Santa Marta is decorated with the arrival of the Atlantic Rally for Cruiser regatta

perform Skills fun in which they still allow the use of motors for propulsion, as well as for charging the batteries. In the end, they compare the elapsed times, adjust the driving hours, and then provide results.

You may be interested: An ideal destination! 23 sailboats from Santa Lucía arrived in Santa Marta

There is no obligation to join the competition. If they prefer, members can simply navigate at your own pace without calculating the results.