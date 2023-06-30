Investigate double homicide in Tello, Huila

A community leader from the municipality of Tello was assassinated in the midst of events that are being investigated.

The municipality of Tello, located in the north of Huila, is dismayed after the murder of the president of the community action board of the Anacleto García corregimiento, Enrique Rodríguez.

The tragic event occurred when Rodríguez was traveling in the village of El Bosque in the same town and was approached by unknown persons who shot at him and caused his death.

Unfortunately, a friend who was with him, identified as Cielo Ramírez, also lost his life in this act of violence. The bodies would be taken to the urban area of ​​Tello for the corresponding survey to be carried out.

Local and regional authorities are working hard to collect evidence and evidence in order to identify those responsible for this double crime. The investigation is ongoing to clarify the motives behind this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to justice.

It is worth mentioning that 8 days ago, Armando Mosquera Trujillo, a former Tello councilor who served as president of the community action board of the Mesa Redonda village of the municipality of Tello, was the victim of a violent attack in the sector known as La Batea. The community leader was traveling in his truck to his residence when he was intercepted by armed men who fired several shots at him.

