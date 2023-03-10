As a first step, the foreign ministers of the rival countries want to meet, as reported by the state news agencies of both countries, IRNA and SPA. Accordingly, high-ranking government officials in China signed a corresponding agreement. Riyadh and Tehran want to settle differences in dialogue, according to a statement by the Saudi state agency SPA.

Both countries also agreed to reopen the embassies within two months. Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia-majority Iran have not maintained diplomatic relations in recent years. Both countries are struggling for political and military influence in the region. At a meeting of foreign ministers, the establishment of trade relations and cooperation on security issues will also be discussed.

According to Iranian media reports, China played a key role as the host of the signing alongside Oman and Iraq as mediators. In view of Iran’s political isolation and international criticism, the Islamic Republic had been looking for new partners in Asia in recent years.

Will the nuclear program be revived?

Iran and Saudi Arabia are both dependent on oil exports. Competition in the energy market had also contributed to the rivalry. However, due to international sanctions as part of its controversial nuclear program, Iran is largely excluded from the market. According to observers, a normalization of relations between the two countries could also have a positive impact on negotiations to revive the Vienna nuclear agreement. Talks have been on hold for almost a year.

Riyadh cut official ties with Tehran in January 2016 in response to an attack by Iranian protesters on the Saudi embassy in Iran. The protests were triggered by the execution of prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia. In recent years, the two states have also fought out their rivalry in military conflicts in the region, for example in Yemen. Over the past year, both sides have cautiously approached each other at the diplomatic level.

The Influence of the Pilgrimages to Mecca

Several rounds of talks were held in Iraq with Iranian and Saudi officials, mostly focused on security issues. Iran’s influential politician Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Security Council, was reportedly back in Baghdad for talks in the past few days. Iran and Saudi Arabia had repeatedly negotiated pilgrimages during the diplomatic ice age. For devout Muslims, pilgrimage is one of the five basic duties. Every devout Muslim who is healthy and can afford it should make a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia once in their lifetime.

