In accordance with Annex 2 of the Guidelines on the formation, management and conservation of electronic documents, the guidance document drawn up by the International Comparison of Recommended File Formats group (ICRF) for the comparison of recommended file formats at an international level has been updated .

The ICRF group was established to discuss file formats and its first output is a comparison paper on accepted and preferred formats used in digital preservation strategies at institutions and research institutes around the world.

The comparison was originally created at the National Archives of Estonia, and was further developed by the National Archives of Denmark.

The recommended file format comparison aims to inspire organizations that are starting or renewing their policy on this issue; it also shows which file formats are commonly adopted by different types of institutions. Because format management is not a problem that can be solved on its own, this comparison identifies potential collaboration opportunities around specific file formats.

Italy’s involvement in the international working group has enabled our country to be active on the subject and to discuss with other interested parties. Furthermore, by contributing with Annex 2 of the Guidelines on the IT document to the drafting of the comparison document, it was possible to map within it the file formats with which the IT documents object of the guidelines are represented.

How to consult the document

The document is available at

