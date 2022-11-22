Home News It goes off the road in Majano and the truck overturns on its side
It goes off the road in Majano and the truck overturns on its side

MAJANO. The driver of a truck carrying furniture went off the road on the afternoon of Tuesday 22 November, ending his journey with the vehicle leaning on its side in the ditch that runs alongside the roadway.

The accident happened around 18.30 in the hamlet of San Tomaso on regional road 463, near the Municipality of San Daniele. The driver was driving in the direction of the hamlet of Farla. The man managed to get out of the vehicle by himself and suffered minor health consequences.

The municipal police of Majano and also the firefighters intervened on the spot for the reliefs to restore the safety of the vehicle and the regional one.

