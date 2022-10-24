It’s coming! There will be rain in Xiangbei the day after tomorrow

There are local showers in northern Zhangjiajie, central and northern Changde, northern Yiyang, and northern Yueyang

According to the Hunan Meteorological Network today and tomorrow, most of Hunan is dominated by sunny and cloudy weather. During the day on the 26th, affected by the cold air going southward, the cloud system in northern Hunan increased, with weak precipitation in some areas, and cloudy days in other areas.

Specifically, from the daytime to 20:00 on the 24th, it was sunny and cloudy; the north wind was 2-3; the highest temperature was 25-27 °C in northern Hunan, and 27-29 °C in other areas; the lowest temperature in western Hunan was 14-16 °C, and other areas were 16-18 °C.

From 20:00 on the 24th to 20:00 on the 25th, it will be sunny and cloudy; the north wind will be 2-3; the highest temperature will be 23-25 ​​℃ in northern Hunan, and 25-27 ℃ in other areas; the lowest temperature will be 15-17 ℃ in western Hunan and 17-19 ℃ in other areas. .

From 20:00 on the 25th to 20:00 on the 26th, it was cloudy to cloudy in northern Hunan, among which there were local showers in northern Zhangjiajie, central and northern Changde, northern Yiyang, and northern Yueyang, and cloudy and sunny days in other areas; north wind level 3-4, gust level 7 ;The highest temperature is 20-22°C in northern Hunan, 25-27°C in southern Hunan, and 23-25°C in other areas; the lowest temperature is 15-17°C.

Meteorological experts reminded to pay attention to the development of drought, and to do a good job in drought relief such as water conservation and scientific water use. Recently, the meteorological level of forest fire danger in the province is extremely high, and it is necessary to strengthen forest fire prevention and fire control such as fire source control.

Guarantee irrigation water, late rice ushered in a bumper harvest

Xiaoxiang Morning News Yueyang News The golden rice fell neatly with the roar of the harvester, and the heavy ears of rice turned into rice grains and loaded into the car… On October 22, a demonstration film of rice and shrimp in Yanglinzhai Township, Xiangyin County Here, Zhang Yiqiang, a big grain grower, is rushing to harvest late rice. “Nearly 600 acres have been harvested. Despite the severe drought this year, the overall impact on the harvest is not large through the drought resistance and seedling protection provided by the party committee and government, and the yield per mu is expected to be the same as last year.” Zhang Yiqiang said.

Xiangyin is a large water conservancy county, a key flood control county, and an important grain-producing county in Hunan. The county makes scientific predictions and plans ahead. At the end of June, the county defense pointed out that all water engineering management units should focus on strengthening the water storage of various reservoirs, ponds, Jingming River, Fanjiaba, and lakes and lakes in various townships and towns under the premise of ensuring safety. Among them, the total amount of water storage in the small reservoirs in the eastern townships is 18% higher than that in the same period of previous years, and the Jingming River in the west is 11 million cubic meters more water than the same period in previous years, providing an effective water source for agricultural irrigation.

In the face of the severe situation of continuous drought in summer and autumn, the county carefully organized and precisely dispatched. The county finance coordinated 82.54 million yuan of drought relief funds, launched 49 emergency water source construction projects for drought relief, 1,417 emergency mechanical wells were drilled, 1,041 kilometers of channels were cleared, and 1,116 pumping stations were put into use.

At the same time, relevant departments work together. The county water conservancy bureau dispatched 112 water conservancy technicians to coordinate water diversion in the fields, organize well drilling, and ensure the smooth flow of water channels; the drought relief team of the Agriculture and Rural Bureau, according to the drought conditions, growth stages and variety characteristics of different crops, provide replanting and reform for grain farmers The meteorological department sent a number of meteorological service teams to carry out artificial rain enhancement operations in a timely manner; the State Grid Xiangyin County Power Supply Company sent 19 service teams to set up power supply lines in the fields to meet the electricity demand of temporary pumping points.

According to the county’s agricultural department, the harvest progress of 649,000 mu of middle-to-late rice in the county has exceeded 80%, and the output per mu is stable at the level of the previous year.

