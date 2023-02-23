Original title: “The right time to seize the spring construction–Henan’s major transportation projects are fighting for a “good start” in the first quarter”

On February 21, it was learned from the Henan Provincial Department of Transportation’s promotional meeting on the province’s major transportation projects to promote investment and scramble for a “good start” that the investment target for the province’s road and waterway transportation infrastructure in 2023 is 150.5 billion yuan, of which 112 billion yuan for expressways, 18 billion yuan for ordinary trunk roads, 14.5 billion yuan for rural roads, 4 billion yuan for inland waterway transportation, 1.5 billion yuan for transportation stations, and 500 million yuan for support systems. Ensure that the province’s highways and waterways have completed an investment of 39.85 billion yuan in the first quarter, completing more than 25% of the annual plan, and striving to achieve a “good start” with the attitude of a sprint decisive battle.

Riveting full energy to grab progress

Since the beginning of the year, the province’s 47 highway projects under construction have fought hard for the first quarter with the momentum of “the beginning is a decisive battle, and the start is a sprint”, showing a busy construction scene everywhere.

In the early spring, when we entered the Wanbaoshan Prefabrication Factory of the No. 1 Bid of Anyang Section along the Taihang Expressway, nearly a hundred builders performed their duties, rushing to catch up with the construction period, and there were gratifying scenes everywhere. At the construction site of the water-stabilized subbase of the road surface of the project 2, the paver and the road roller alternately move forward. Zhang Jianwei, chief engineer of the project, said: “After the Spring Festival, the project increased investment. More than 1,300 workers entered the site and invested more than 300 sets of machinery. According to the original plan, the water-stabilized paving operation will be completed by the end of June. 33 %. Based on the current progress, we are confident that this task will be completed one month ahead of schedule.”

The construction site of the water-stabilized subbase of the road surface along the Anyang Section 2 of the Taihang Expressway

It is understood that the Anyang section along the Taihang Expressway is the first batch of cutting projects of the “13445 Project” in our province, and it is also an important part of the Expressway along the Taihang Mountains in the Henan Provincial Expressway Network Planning (2021-2035). Up to now, 60.1% of the main project has been completed, and the accumulated investment has reached 4.13 billion yuan, accounting for 56.6% of the total project investment. Since the project officially started in July 2021, the project has advanced rapidly and achieved good results, and its comprehensive progress is at the forefront of the “13445 Project” of the province’s expressways.

Chen Jiu’an, chairman of Henan Yuji Expressway Co., Ltd., said: “In accordance with the construction goal of ‘no tripping in five years, no special projects in ten years, and no major repairs in 20 years’, we have benchmarked the national excellent project and made strong progress. In the first quarter It is planned to complete 240,000 cubic meters of earth and stone, 190,000 cubic meters of anti-drainage works, 110 pile foundations, 400,000 cubic meters of water-stabilized pavement, and 160 spans of bridge deck pavement to ensure a ‘good start’. Efforts will be made to match the brand of Hongqi Canal A green, beautiful, smooth, smart highway that integrates transportation and tourism.”

Grab the construction period and set off a boom

At the promotion meeting, it was noted that in order to better serve the high-quality economic and social development of Henan, the Provincial Department of Transportation issued the “Notice on the Construction of Highway and Waterway Transportation Infrastructure in the Province to Achieve a “Good Start” in the First Quarter” and the first batch of high-speed highways in 2023. For the investment plan of the highway construction project, all units and projects participating in the meeting signed the annual target responsibility letter and environmental protection responsibility letter, which clarified the timetable and road map for the various tasks of the project construction. At the same time, the Provincial Department of Transportation requires all units to refine the node plan, decompose and implement layer by layer, seize opportunities to speed up the early stage of the project, seize the construction period to speed up project construction, take advantage of the current favorable season of warmer weather, optimize the construction organization, provide sufficient personnel and equipment, and start Full horsepower and shift operation continue to set off a construction climax.

According to Meng Wei, deputy director of the Construction Management Division of the Provincial Department of Transportation, the province plans to complete an investment of 112 billion yuan in expressways in 2023, of which 25.1% of the annual investment task is planned to be completed in the first quarter. “In order to give full play to the driving role of major transportation investment projects, we will strengthen construction organization, strengthen work scheduling, and continue to set off a construction climax. We will protect the week with the sky, the month with the week, and the season with the month. On the premise of ensuring the quality and safety of the project, we will strive to complete more projects. With more investment and physical engineering volume, a ‘good start’ was successfully realized.” He said.

Construction site of Bid 1 of Anyang Section along Taihang Expressway

At the promotion meeting, Gao Jianli, secretary of the party group and director of the Henan Provincial Department of Transportation, emphasized that it is necessary to continue to accelerate the promotion of the “13445 Project” of expressways to ensure that four projects, including Luanlu, Yangxin Yellow River Bridge, Xuxin, and Ningshen Expressway, have a total length of 312 kilometers. It will be completed and opened to traffic within the year; comprehensively promote the quality improvement and reconstruction of the main passages of National Highway 107, 310, and 312 and the construction of 4 Yellow River Bridges; speed up the completion of the shortcomings of inland river shipping, pay close attention to the preliminary work, and fully accelerate the construction of the “Two Rivers and Two Ports” project; The transportation of Zhenggang and Zhengkai (Lanzhou) has been optimized and improved to ensure that 19 projects such as the Zhengkai Avenue Intelligent Improvement Project will start construction, and 8 projects such as the new construction of the new National Highway 107 Shangdeng Expressway to the Kaixu boundary section will be completed and opened to traffic within this year.

“The province’s transportation system will use the work spirit of ‘one person, one ten’ to achieve higher efficiency, more accurate policies, and a harder style of fighting, so as to ensure a ‘good start’ and achieve ‘year-round Red’, strive to be a pioneer in the construction of modern Henan.” Gao Jianli said.