IVREA. He does not lose even a number of the Sentinella del Canavese. And even now, when you have celebrated the century of her life, Giovannina Buratto keeps herself informed about what is happening in the area where she has always lived. Giovannina Buratto, affectionately called in the family “grandmother Nina”, celebrated her hundredth birthday on Sunday 28 August at the restaurant L’antico Convento di San Martino with all her family gathered in a beautiful party, one of those organized for large occasions. And it was a special occasion, considered the arrival at an enviable milestone and with a beautiful family around.

Giovannina Buratto was born on August 28, 1922 in Loranzè Alto, into a large family, the eldest of eight brothers and sisters. She has been living in the San Grato district for about 65 years.

Widowed at 46, she raised her two children Liliana and Gianpiero alone and lovingly took care of her grandmother’s three grandchildren Sabrina, Alessandro and Stefano and now, after a lifetime of work, she is pampered by her great-granddaughter Giorgia and is entrusted to the care of her daughter Liliana.

Nonna Nina has always loved cooking, in fact she has always been an excellent cook capable of surprising with exquisite dishes. She is an avid player of trump, she loves to read books and newspapers, a passion that still accompanies her and is a very faithful one of the Sentinella del Canavese. Best wishes! –