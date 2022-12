weather forecast

First light snow of the season. There are just under 300 vehicles that the Metropolitan City of Turin has moved on over 2800 km of roads to deal with the snowfall in progress. “There are 70 – explained the metropolitan deputy mayor Jacopo Suppo – our so-called activated snow lots, which employ just under 300 vehicles in all and which are monitored in real time by traffic technicians on our management platform with GPS”. (video by Barbara Torra)

