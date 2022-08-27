A beautiful table set outdoors and all the family and closest friends around: this was the most welcome gift for Carlo Cuomo on his 101st birthday, July 28th. One hundred and one just for the registry, as Tony’s father, owner of the Aquila Nera restaurant-pizzeria, in Corso Nigra, has reached this enviable age, showing almost twenty years younger and maintaining an impeccable clarity of mind

IVREA. A beautiful table set outdoors and all the family and closest friends around: this was the most welcome gift for Carlo Cuomo on his 101st birthday, July 28th. One hundred and one just for the registry, as Tony’s father, owner of the Aquila Nera restaurant-pizzeria, in Corso Nigra, has reached this enviable age, showing almost twenty years younger and maintaining an impeccable clarity of mind.

The Cuomo family was also joined by the entire community of the hamlet of Pogerola di Amalfi (a place one of those only seen in films, on the eastern offshoots of the Scorca and Molignano Mountains) and friends from Ivrea or, better, the Amis, Aldo Bizzano and Vittorio Ferraro, deprived this year of the president, Pierluigi Marta, detained at home for health reasons, but joined by the beloved bishop Edoardo Aldo Cerrato. “Monsignor Cerrato was already in Ravello where he had been invited to participate in an important religious celebration – says Bizzano – and he gladly joined us to bring his wishes and blessings to Tony’s father so that the Lord may still give him so many years like this. We too have brought a gift to our friend Carlo: a photograph taken in the Ivrea cathedral, in San Savino, depicting the Bishop, his secretary Don Giuseppe Sciavilla, the mayor Stefano Sertoli, Marta, Ferraro and me. On the passepartout, he dedicates it: “To our dear Master of life, Carlo Cuomo. On the occasion of your birthday, the Authorities and Friends of Ivrea are close to you and your precious family ”. The parish priest of Pogerola, Father Arrul, a priest very close to the family, also took part in the party in honor of Cuomo ”.

“Carlo – concludes Bevano – was several times a guest of his son Tony, in Ivrea, and we Amis from piassa dla Granaja met him during one of these trips in Ivrea, we became friends, we read his autobiography La mia terra lassù beyond the steps, published by Bolognino Editore, in 2015. and we have admired him for the rectitude on which he has marked his entire life. A generous and cordial person, qualities that he also passed on to Tony ».