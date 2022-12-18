Home News Ivrea, the writers accept the invitation of the pharmacist Fasano
Ivrea, the writers accept the invitation of the pharmacist Fasano

Are back. Yes, because it turned out to be two writers who had daubed, in the night between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4, the shutter of the Fasano pharmacy in via Palestro, in Ivrea, a stone’s throw from piazza di Città. They accepted the invitation, written straight away by the pharmacist Franco Fasano after the gesture and appeared on social media, to create a work that was worthy of being considered, if not art, at least a quality form of expression capable of “transmitting beauty and provocation, to raise meditation and comparison, valuing the gaze and the soul. (video by Barbara Torra)

01:56

