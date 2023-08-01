Jayder Asprilla scored his first goal with Nacional

Jayder Asprilla Moreno from Choco scored his first goal as a professional soccer player with Atlético Nacional, contributing to the victory of his team against Jaguares 2-1, in the game valid for the third date of the Colombian League 2023-II.

Asprilla Moreno is from Bajo Baudó, he is 20 years old, height: 1.85 m, weight: 68 kg and plays as a center forward.

After the match, the footballer did not hide his excitement at being able to score his first goal, apart from giving the Paisa team the victory and the three points. However, in the midst of all those feelings, Asprilla remembered that coach who took him out of Bajo Baudó, and where the attacker is from.

“The first thing I did was call my parents, they didn’t answer me, really,” he said with a laugh. “They must be busy. The second thing I did was call Professor Wilder Andrés Cuesta, who was the teacher who managed to get me out of the municipality of Bajo Baudó, which is a municipality where there are many talents, but few opportunities. I called him happy, he was very happy too,” Jayder stressed.

Finally, he ended by commenting that he hopes to score many more goals in future matches. “I am happy after scoring the first goal and after many who are coming, God willing and right now I will call my parents again and I am going to enjoy with them”, he finished his speech but not before melting into an emotional hug with William Amaral, who He was moved after his player’s statements.