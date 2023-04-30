Jean-Marc Châtaigner: “Citizens cannot trust their state if it does not guarantee them justice”

Photo/Alain Binibangili.”/>

The ambassador of the European Union in the DRC, Jean-Marc Châtaigner indicated, Saturday, April 29, that no State in the world can exist without a large public service of justice.

He said it in Goma during the inauguration of the new building of the North Kivu courthouse.

« Citizens cannot trust their state if it does not guarantee them justice “, indicated this European diplomat in the presence of other political and judicial personalities of the DRC.

This new building of the courthouse, donated by the European Union, is estimated at more than 3 million USD.

This building, built to international standards, is built on an area of ​​more than 6,000 square meters.

Embroidered by a mesh palisade, this building inspires atypical geometric structures.

Inside the North Kivu courthouse, the aisles are embroidered with metal balustrades which allow and offer users a guarantee of moving freely from one room to another.

It has a flat roof, a spacious interior and large glass openings to the exterior.

This three-storey building includes, according to the architect, 150 offices and 6 fully equipped and air-conditioned courtrooms.

This building is equipped with modern toilets with an automatic propulsion system, are installed in this building.

According to the manager of ENTRASCO SARL, the company that carried out the work, the building is also equipped with an emergency generator with a capacity of 115 KVA and a technical device with two water tanks will allow users of the building to use it for a period of two weeks.

Two spacious car parks adorn the exterior of this building with three main entrances and provide a relaxing space for users and visitors alike.