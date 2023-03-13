Julian Andres Santa

From March 14 to 26, the Women’s World Boxing Championship will be taking place in New Delhi, India, where the national delegation will participate with a total of nine athletes, including Jenny Marcela Arias, from Risarald, who continues to add important experiences and international competitions to his great sports career, where sacrifices and efforts are never lacking.

proud of the team

With the spontaneous joy that characterizes her, Guática’s daughter, Risaralda, showed her pride in the group she is part of with her other companions. “I am very happy because it is the first time that we have such a great female team. Three of us always participated: Ingrit, Paola and I and seeing all these athletes, who are progressing with a very good process, is gratifying. I am sure that all of them will gain a great experience”.

They are already in India

The Colombian delegation that traveled to India last Friday, via Frankfurt, is made up of Ingrit Valencia, Jenny Marcela Arias, María José Martínez, Angie Valdés, Shirleidis Orozco, Valeria Arboleda, Luisa Vásquez, Angie Solano and Camila Camilo. The coaching staff is led by the national coach Rafael Iznaga, who will be accompanied by José Salina and Raúl Ortiz, while the doctor will be Jorge Pérez.

the standard bearer

The national representatives received the country’s flag from Minister Astrid Rodríguez. This was stated by Ingrit Valencia, Olympic medalist boxer and national team standard bearer. “It gives me great joy and pride to see such a large team full of talent that, I am sure, will give everything to bring many medals to the country.”

with great expectations

One of the summoned, who already has experience at the top of the podium by obtaining gold in the last Junior Pan American Games in Cali in the 57 to 60 kilogram category, is Camila Camilo. “Expectations are high, despite not having much time to change from youth to seniors, we have trained hard, focused on the preparation that has been very good. We hope that later we can compete with other countries to reach India even better.”

For his part, this was stated by coach Rafael Iznaga, who trusts his team and highlighted the discipline and commitment of the boxers. “The willingness of all of them to follow the training plan is admirable. These athletes have a trajectory that not all countries have, we expect very good results in the World Cup”.

In the history of the women’s boxing world championships, Colombia has won two medals, both silver, the first in New Delhi, India in 2018, with Jessica Caicedo at 81 kilograms and the second last year in Istanbul, Turkey with Ingrit Valencia. in the 50 kilograms.