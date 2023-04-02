The publication already has more than 14,000 “likes” and several controversial comments after the gala that the presenter made of her environmentally friendly vehicle: “And if the car is electric, light is expensive and if it is on the coast much more”, “And the other 70% of routes you have to do with EXTRA gasoline” can be read. There are those who supported Jessica’s content: “There is just a little joke that she makes”, “The good thing that you can and have to buy it with, imagine that there is no problem anyway, blessings”, “She looks 30 with that dress” .

Jessica de la Peña’s moving message to her father

You have always supported me, always! Even now that you don’t know who I am.. But do you know something? Now I hold you. I am always here to help you, love you, pamper you and run when you need me! One more war that you win, you never stop impressing me… You are my hero of a thousand battles”, wrote the presenter on Instagram where more than 960,000 users follow her.

According to what was mentioned by Jessica, her father Ricardo de la Peña he would have had to face a new health difficulty that fortunately had turned out well.

The presenter took advantage of her networks to thank those who cared for her father and provided him with timely medical attention and care:

“Thank you Clínica Iberoamérica for everything, for the services, for the warmth of your doctors, nurses, assistants, guards, everyone. Thank you for always helping us in difficult times.”he concluded by saying.

Several friends of the famous, sympathized with Jessica’s situation and sent her their good wishes and prayers:

“Hugs a thousand you don’t know me but I already lost my father and I know how hard it is to see them sick God bless you”, “When parents have planted that love in their children this is the fruit of that planting, gratitude and love ”, “A hug Jessi, all my love”, were some of the messages in the comments.