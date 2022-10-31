Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Chan) On October 27, after listening to the teleconference on the epidemic prevention and control work in the province and the city, Jianghai District held a work conference on epidemic prevention and control to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, he analyzes and judges the current epidemic prevention and control situation, and redeploys, promotes, and implements the epidemic prevention and control work. Nie Jiawei, secretary of the district party committee, and Zheng Danhui, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district, attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

The meeting pointed out that all departments at all levels in the region should improve their political positions, keep a clear head, deeply understand the severity and complexity of the current epidemic prevention and control situation, and effectively unify their thoughts and actions to the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, as well as the provincial and municipal committees. The work requirements of the district committee have come up; with a high degree of political acumen and sense of responsibility, the epidemic prevention and control work must be carried out strictly, quickly and practically, so as to create a relaxed and good environment for the economic and social development of Jianghai District.

The meeting emphasized that all departments at all levels should take implementation as the first responsibility and primary task, and build a “copper and iron wall” for epidemic prevention and control. Each work class must go deep into the front line of prevention and control to find out and resolve problems and hidden dangers, conduct work review and experience summarization in a timely manner, comprehensively investigate weak links, improve and refine the plans, programs, and measures, and weave densely and firmly. Epidemic prevention and control network; it is necessary to carry out high-quality nucleic acid screening, do a good job in the prevention and control of key areas such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and isolation places, and mobilize the public to participate in nucleic acid testing through various channels and methods to build a solid epidemic prevention barrier; Strengthen the management of epidemic prevention and control in the park, effectively optimize nucleic acid testing services, and ensure that the nucleic acid testing of factories and enterprises “does everything that should be checked, and no one is missed.” Efficiency of front-line epidemic prevention work; it is necessary to consolidate the responsibilities of market entities, strictly implement the inspection of “site codes”, and citizens must scan whenever they enter. Clear, the situation is clear.

The meeting called for strengthening the risk inspection of traffic intersections and checkpoints, implementing closed-loop management of drivers coming to Jianghai District in key areas, “on-the-ground inspection” as soon as possible, implementing systems such as advance reservation and filing, and guarding the “external defense input” gate; It is necessary to consolidate the “quadrant responsibilities” of localities, departments, units, and individuals, strictly regulate management, optimize the workflow for the transfer and management of quarantined personnel, and make every effort to do a good job in nucleic acid testing, daily disinfection, and transfer and disposal of domestic and medical waste, and go all out. “Safety” for epidemic prevention and control.