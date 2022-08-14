Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 13, 2022
Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 13, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0 to 24:00 on August 13, 2022

Release date: 2022- 08- 14 08: 57

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on August 13, 2022, 10 new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province (9 in Yingtan City, including 1 in Yuehu District, 8 in Guixi City; 1 in Yichun City, in Fengcheng). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 13, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,418 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 13, 2022, there are 21 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 13, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 13, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 41 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 13, 2022, the province has 2 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 13, 2022, there were 39 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in Jiangxi Province (31 cases in Yingtan City, including 1 case in Yuehu District, 30 cases in Guixi City; 4 cases in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng City; There are 4 cases in Shangrao City, all in Yushan County). As of 24:00 on August 13, 2022, there are 101 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 14, 2022

