From 0-24:00 on September 17, 2022, no new local confirmed cases were reported in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 17, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,451 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,435 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 17, 2022, there are 15 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on September 17, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases imported from abroad in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on September 17, 2022, the province has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases imported from abroad, and a total of 44 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on September 17, 2022, there are no confirmed cases imported from abroad or asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province.

From 0 to 24:00 on September 17, 2022, 5 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (5 cases in Ji’an City, all in Yongfeng County). 21 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (2 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 17 cases in Ji’an City, including 2 cases in Jizhou District and 15 cases in Yongfeng County; 2 cases in Yichun City, all in Fengcheng). As of 24:00 on September 17, 2022, there are 648 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 18, 2022