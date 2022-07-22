Listen to the audio version of the article

In the first six months of the year, approximately 230,000 employee jobs were created net of seasonal factors, almost 100,000 more than in the same period of 2019, a year of employment expansion not affected by the pandemic and by the extraordinary measures adopted to cope with it. This is what we read in the joint monthly monitoring of the Ministry of Labor, Anpal and Bankitalia. In the spring months, however, the dynamics of employee employment showed signs of slowing down: the difference between hires and terminations decreased, although remaining largely positive

Braking in construction, stable industrial sector

In the industrial sector, the number of new jobs remained stable, while

in construction, the sharp slowdown already seen in the two-month period March-April was confirmed.

Signs of weakening also emerged in trade and tourism in May and June; however, in these sectors, over 90,000 jobs were created in the first six months of the year, about 29,000 more than in 2019.

Permanent contracts are growing

The recent slowdown in the tourism and trade sectors, sectors that make greater use of short-term employment relationships, was reflected in an overall slowdown in the growth of term positions. In the first six months of the year

they represented about a quarter of net activations, after taking seasonal factors into account. On the contrary, permanent employment has benefited from the continuous increase in the number of transformations from temporary to permanent contracts, which in recent months has returned to the levels of 2019.

In the first 6 months the gender gap rises, fewer places for women

“The contribution to the employment dynamics of the female component in the first six months of 2022 was lower than that of both semesters of 2021” reads the joint monitoring of the Ministry of Labor, Anpal and Bankitalia. The central north continues to drive the labor market. In the southern regions, just 20 per cent of the new jobs found in Italy have been created since January 2022; in May and June, growth also slowed in the regions of the Center and North.