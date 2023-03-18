Juan Fernando Quintero He was one of those summoned by the Colombian National Team to earn a place in the next games to be played, however, the difficult situation he is going through due to an injury would leave him out of the field for a while.

This Saturday, March 18, the soccer player was summoned by Junior de Barranquilla to play against Independiente Santa Fé, but a recent ankle injury It would prevent him from playing this time despite being one of the relevant players for this match.

The player’s diagnosis will also be given to the directives of the Colombian Football Federation since the medical part of the sports club has been evaluating Quintero’s process after the injury was diagnosed.

The footballer’s discomfort has arisen since he has problems with his left ankle since the game against Deportes Tolima but he continued to be called up in other games, which would aggravate his situation with the discomfort in that extremity.

So far, Junior has not confirmed the cancellation of Juan Fernando Quintero’s participation tonight, but it is expected that in a few hours the statement prior to the meeting with Santa Fé will be made.

Against whom will the Colombian National Team face off?

The calendar that the ‘Tricolor’ will have for the World Cup qualifying phase was as follows: